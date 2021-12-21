Tickets Subscribe
Previous / The deadly combination that elevated 2021's Supercars dominator to new levels
Supercars News

Piastri keen on Supercars laps

By:
Co-author:
Luke Smith

Oscar Piastri says he's keen to sample a Supercar and even harbours ambitions of one day competing in Australia's biggest motor race, the Bathurst 1000.

Piastri keen on Supercars laps

The freshly-crowned Formula 2 champion has done very little racing in his native Australia, his focus having shifted to Europe while he was still in karts.

In fact he hasn't done any car racing on home soil at home at all, having debuted in Formula 4 well after moving overseas.

Should his impeccable junior category form yield a Formula 1 seat in 2023 as planned, then his local debut will likely come at Albert Park for the Australian Grand Prix.

However, longer term, Piastri says he'd like to get better acquainted to the staple of Aussie motorsport – the V8-powered Supercars.

He says his interest in driving a Supercar was piqued during a test day he was a with friend and local Carrera Cup driver Christian Pancione.

"I’d like to have a go in one," he said. "I don’t know about racing one, because they look like a bit of a handful!

"Racing at Bathurst would always be cool. But yeah, I’d love to have a go, because they look like a bit of a beast of a car to try and tame.

"One of my friends in Australia races in Porsche Carrera Cup in Australia. I went to one of his test days there, and there was a bunch of Supercars there as well, so that was cool to watch them going around.

"It would be cool in the future to have a go."

When pressed on his reference to racing at Bathurst, Piastri said that if he was ever going to race one, it would be in the Bathurst 1000 and after his single-seater career comes to an end.

"All the F1 drivers want to go racing in Monaco, I guess, and all the V8 Supercar drivers want to go racing in Bathurst," he said.

"It’s definitely the main one I’d want to drive at."

Piastri is set to return to Melbourne for the off-season tomorrow, before returning to Europe in the new year to take up his new role as Alpine's reserve and test driver.

The deadly combination that elevated 2021's Supercars dominator to new levels
Previous article

The deadly combination that elevated 2021's Supercars dominator to new levels
The deadly combination that elevated 2021's Supercars dominator to new levels
Supercars

The deadly combination that elevated 2021's Supercars dominator to new levels

Supercars confirms The Bend for 2022
Video Inside
Supercars

Supercars confirms The Bend for 2022

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Prime
Supercars

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

