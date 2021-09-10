Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Bathurst 1000 and Bathurst International set for joint event
Supercars News

Phillip Island Supercars round cancelled

By:

The Bass Coast Festival of Motorsport at Phillip Island, which included one of the remaining Supercars rounds, has been cancelled.

Phillip Island Supercars round cancelled

The event has fallen victim to Victoria's ongoing outbreak of COVID-19, the state unlikely to open for business, at least in terms of major events, by the scheduled late October date.

That means more changes to the Supercars and Australian Superbike Championship schedules, those categories having headlined the two-plus-four format.

Promoted by the Australian Grand Prix Corporation, the event was set to act as a replacement of sorts for the cancelled Australian MotoGP round.

“Due to ongoing challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Bass Coast Festival of Motorsport has been cancelled," confirmed AGPC CEO Andrew Westacott.

“AGPC would like to thank the Victorian Government, Supercars, Australian Superbike Championship, Porsche Carrera Cup, the Bass Coast Shire Council and associated tourism and business groups for their support during the event creation and planning phases in recent weeks.

“Our appreciation also extends to Motorsport Australia, Motorcycling Australia and the legion of motorsport fans who provided their support for this new event concept.”

Phillip Island has been rumoured to be in the frame for a double-header on a further revised Supercars schedule, although this development suggests the series now won't return to Victoria at all as it looks to get its final five rounds done.

A New South Wales triple-header appears to be part of the plan, culminating in a six-day combined Bathurst 1000/Bathurst International.

More details on the revised Supercars schedule are expected to be made official in the coming days.

shares
comments
Bathurst 1000 and Bathurst International set for joint event

Previous article

Bathurst 1000 and Bathurst International set for joint event
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Ferrari sees double standard over Mercedes F1 engine saga

19 h
2
MotoGP

Alex Marquez: Marc ‘making magic things again’ on Honda

12 h
3
Formula 1

Hamilton: Mercedes "well set" to avoid Russell teammate troubles

9 h
4
Formula 1

Vettel "not worried" about Aston Martin future, expects news soon

12 h
5
Formula 1

Mazepin will keep making F1 moves that caused controversy

10 h
Latest news
Phillip Island Supercars round cancelled
SUPC

Phillip Island Supercars round cancelled

36m
Bathurst 1000 and Bathurst International set for joint event
SUPC

Bathurst 1000 and Bathurst International set for joint event

Sep 8, 2021
Ingall's bold Bathurst 1000 prediction
SUPC

Ingall's bold Bathurst 1000 prediction

Sep 8, 2021
Porsche ace signs with Kelly Grove Racing
Video Inside
SUPC

Porsche ace signs with Kelly Grove Racing

Sep 7, 2021
Shock split for Heimgartner and Kelly Grove Racing
Video Inside
SUPC

Shock split for Heimgartner and Kelly Grove Racing

Sep 7, 2021
Latest videos
Supercars: Walkinshaw to repurpose engine shop 00:54
Supercars
Sep 3, 2021

Supercars: Walkinshaw to repurpose engine shop

Supercars: Feeney coy on expectations for 2022 season 00:55
Supercars
Aug 31, 2021

Supercars: Feeney coy on expectations for 2022 season

Supercars: Upcoming sale to change series ownership structure 00:35
Supercars
Aug 30, 2021

Supercars: Upcoming sale to change series ownership structure

Supercars committed to remaining 2021 rounds 01:03
Supercars
Aug 23, 2021

Supercars committed to remaining 2021 rounds

Supercars: Murphy/Stanaway wildcard hinges on NZ bubble 00:44
Supercars
Aug 20, 2021

Supercars: Murphy/Stanaway wildcard hinges on NZ bubble

Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
Bathurst 1000 and Bathurst International set for joint event
Supercars

Bathurst 1000 and Bathurst International set for joint event

Ingall's bold Bathurst 1000 prediction
Supercars

Ingall's bold Bathurst 1000 prediction

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Prime
Supercars

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

Trending Today

Ferrari sees double standard over Mercedes F1 engine saga
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari sees double standard over Mercedes F1 engine saga

Alex Marquez: Marc ‘making magic things again’ on Honda
MotoGP MotoGP

Alex Marquez: Marc ‘making magic things again’ on Honda

Hamilton: Mercedes "well set" to avoid Russell teammate troubles
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton: Mercedes "well set" to avoid Russell teammate troubles

Vettel "not worried" about Aston Martin future, expects news soon
Formula 1 Formula 1

Vettel "not worried" about Aston Martin future, expects news soon

Mazepin will keep making F1 moves that caused controversy
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mazepin will keep making F1 moves that caused controversy

Williams explains decision to sign Albon over de Vries for 2022
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Williams explains decision to sign Albon over de Vries for 2022

Tsunoda surprised AlphaTauri handed him new F1 contract
Formula 1 Formula 1

Tsunoda surprised AlphaTauri handed him new F1 contract

Yamaha MotoGP exit was a ‘mental release’ – Vinales
MotoGP MotoGP

Yamaha MotoGP exit was a ‘mental release’ – Vinales

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Prime

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

On the face of it, picking an 18-year-old rookie to replace arguably the greatest Supercars driver of all time is a risky move. But as Jamie Whincup takes up a team principal role and hands his car to Broc Feeney, it's one that he is confident will be rewarded in the fullness of time - time which wasn't afforded to Whincup in his early days

Supercars
Sep 1, 2021
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention Prime

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

After his fledgling career was paused by a battle with testicular cancer, Thomas Randle then had to wrestle with finding a drive in Supercars after he got the all-clear. It's been a long road for the Melbourne native but, after two lengthy battles, he's finally got a full-time drive to look forward to

Supercars
Jun 29, 2021
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle Prime

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

With Supercars’ Gen3 era on the horizon, a shift is set to take place – in more ways than one – but, as has become clear in recent weeks, the plan to bin the stick and use paddles with electronic assisted shift has been met with fierce opposition

Supercars
May 24, 2021
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Prime

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Roger Penske's whirlwind Australian Supercars sojourn is over. After six seasons, three drivers' titles, three teams' championships and a Bathurst 1000 crown, The Captain has sold his controlling stake in Dick Johnson Racing back to the squad and walked away from the category.

Supercars
Feb 26, 2021
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Prime

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Supercars' most successful team of the past 15 years is set for a radical shakeup next year when Jamie Whincup retires from driving and takes over the reins at Triple Eight. But does he have what it takes to be the new Roland Dane?

Supercars
Feb 8, 2021
How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year Prime

How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year

David Reynolds inked what was effectively a lifetime deal with Erebus in 2019 – only to walk out a year later. What went wrong?

Supercars
Dec 18, 2020
Why Supercars now needs a new "human salt harvester" Prime

Why Supercars now needs a new "human salt harvester"

Scott McLaughlin has been a controversial figure in Supercars over the past few years but, as he heads off to a fresh challenge in IndyCar, the Australian tin-top series needs to find someone else to fill his drama-filled boots as the category enters a new era...

Supercars
Nov 3, 2020
Why 2020 isn't McLaughlin's greatest title Prime

Why 2020 isn't McLaughlin's greatest title

Scott McLaughlin was quick to describe his third Supercars title as his best yet. But even though it didn't match the dramatic backstory of his 2018 triumph, there's a good reason for him wanting to control the narrative this time around.

Supercars
Oct 2, 2020

Latest news

Phillip Island Supercars round cancelled
Supercars Supercars

Phillip Island Supercars round cancelled

Bathurst 1000 and Bathurst International set for joint event
Supercars Supercars

Bathurst 1000 and Bathurst International set for joint event

Ingall's bold Bathurst 1000 prediction
Supercars Supercars

Ingall's bold Bathurst 1000 prediction

Porsche ace signs with Kelly Grove Racing
Video Inside
Supercars Supercars

Porsche ace signs with Kelly Grove Racing

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.