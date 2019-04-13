Sign in
Supercars / Phillip Island / Race report

Phillip Island Supercars: McLaughlin wins in DJR Team Penske 1-2

Phillip Island Supercars: McLaughlin wins in DJR Team Penske 1-2
By:
1h ago

Scott McLaughlin scored yet another victory in Race 9 at Phillip Island, further expanding his championship lead.

McLaughlin took the checkered flag for the seventh time in just nine races this season, opening up his championship lead to 136 points.

It was also a DJR Team Penske 1-2 with Fabian Coulthard placing 2nd, crossing the line 1.2 seconds back of his teammate.

"Unreal. It's great for the team 1-2. We just controlled the race from the start so it's awesome," said McLaughlin, who got to sit upon the Iron Throne in a unique podium celebration.

However, both he and his teammate will undergo a post-race investigation for a possible pit lane infringement.

McLaughlin was in control from the get-go of the race until pit stops on Lap 6 of the 27-lapper.

As stops cycled through, Coulthard rejoined behind McLaughlin but in front of Heimgartner, who was able to jump Rick Kelly for the spot.

There was plenty of drama back in the pack with Tim Slade and James Courtney suffering right front tire failures and some fender damage.

Jamie Whincup's bad weekend got worse as he left the pits with the right front tightened, which left the car around a tight left-hander. Whincup stopped his car to the side of the circuit, forcing the safety car to be deployed on Lap 14.

"We just didn’t want to cause more damage to it," said the team's Mark Dutton.

Later, Cam Waters was forced to exit the race after wheel-to-wheel contact with Shane van Gisbergen.

"Just kind of hit wheels awkwardly ... absolutely gutted," he said. "I love racing hard and I don't really think anyone is to blame. Shit happens."

Andre Heimgartner took the final spot on the podium in the Nissan. David Reynolds had a sensation drive from 12th on the grid to fourth, moving up to third in the championship standings. Chaz Mostert rounded out the top-five.

Cla   # Driver Car Laps Time Gap Interval
1   17 New Zealand Scott McLaughlin  Ford Mustang GT 27 -    
2   12 New Zealand Fabian Coulthard  Ford Mustang GT 27 1.2395 1.240 1.240
3   7 New Zealand Andre Heimgartner  Nissan Altima L33 27 2.8457 2.846 1.606
4   9 Australia David Reynolds  Holden Commodore ZB 27 4.3268 4.327 1.481
5   55 Australia Chaz Mostert  Ford Mustang GT 27 6.5936 6.594 2.267
6   97 New Zealand Shane van Gisbergen  Holden Commodore ZB 27 10.1076 10.108 3.514
7   15 Australia Rick Kelly  Nissan Altima L33 27 13.5161 13.516 3.409
8   200 Australia Scott Pye  Holden Commodore ZB 27 14.1549 14.155 0.639
9   8 Australia Nick Percat  Holden Commodore ZB 27 14.4080 14.408 0.253
10   23 Australia Will Davison  Ford Mustang GT 27 15.0681 15.068 0.660
11   35 Australia Todd Hazelwood  Holden Commodore ZB 27 15.3561 15.356 0.288
12   99 Australia Anton De Pasquale  Holden Commodore ZB 27 16.4345 16.435 1.078
13   34 Australia James Golding  Holden Commodore ZB 27 17.2533 17.253 0.819
14   33 New Zealand Richie Stanaway  Holden Commodore ZB 27 18.3051 18.305 1.052
15   5 Australia Lee Holdsworth  Ford Mustang GT 27 18.7177 18.718 0.413
16   78 Switzerland Simona de Silvestro  Nissan Altima L33 27 19.0272 19.027 0.310
17   14 Australia Tim Slade  Holden Commodore ZB 27 19.5948 19.595 0.568
18   21 Australia Macauley Jones  Holden Commodore ZB 27 20.0829 20.083 0.488
19   3 Garry Jacobson  Nissan Altima L33 27 21.6280 21.628 1.545
20   19 Australia Jack Le Brocq  Holden Commodore ZB 27 35.9868 35.987 14.359
21   18 Australia Mark Winterbottom  Holden Commodore ZB 27 1'33.0669 1'33.067 57.080
22   22 Australia James Courtney  Holden Commodore ZB 26 1 lap 1 Lap 1 Lap
    6 Australia Cameron Waters  Ford Mustang GT 21 6 laps 6 Laps 5 Laps
    88 Australia Jamie Whincup  Holden Commodore ZB 11 16 laps 16 Laps 10 Laps

 

About this article

Series Supercars
Event Phillip Island
Author Nick DeGroot
