Supercars
Supercars
R
Supercars
Townsville
05 Jul
-
07 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Queensland
26 Jul
-
28 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
The Bend
23 Aug
-
25 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Auckland
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
Next event in
15 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Bathurst
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
Next event in
42 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Surfers Paradise
25 Oct
-
27 Oct
Next event in
57 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Sandown
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Next event in
71 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Newcastle
22 Nov
-
24 Nov
Next event in
85 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Supercars / Breaking news

Phillip Island, Ipswich could return to Supercars calendar

shares
comments
Phillip Island, Ipswich could return to Supercars calendar
By:
Aug 28, 2019, 6:13 AM

Supercars is open to welcoming both Phillip Island and Queensland Raceway back to its schedule in the future.

With the series slimming back to 14 rounds for its 2020 season, Phillip Island and Queensland Raceway both missed out on a spot.

Neither axing comes as a complete shock; Phillip Island has struggled to attract crowds over the past few years, despite being the most picturesque circuit in the country.

Ipswich, meanwhile, is understood to be a profitable event for Supercars, however a new five-year government deal has seen the focus in Queensland squarely aimed at the glamorous Townsville and Gold Coast races.

Read Also:

However Supercars CEO Sean Seamer says neither circuit is permanently out of favour with the series.

He says cutting down the rounds was a necessary move, and not one that excludes Phillip Island or QR returning in the future. 

"The one round reduction is to create a better, more regular and consistent rhythm throughout the year and make sure that we’re getting the right flow for both the fans and the teams," said Seamer.

“It’s obviously not easy to get everything in that you would like to get in, like you will see that Phillip Island and QR aren’t in there. 

"It doesn’t mean that we won’t go back there. We’ve gone through very considered discussions with the teams, we’ve listened to the fans, we’ve looked at our ticketing, we’ve looked at our ratings and made those decisions based on all of that quantitative and qualitative data.

“We acknowledge that [Phillip Island] is the best permanent circuit in Australia, there’s absolutely no doubting that. We’ve been in regular dialogue with them and we’ll look at different permutations of the calendar.

"I fully expect that at some point in time we’ll be back at that circuit and the same with QR. It doesn’t mean they won’t come back in the future."

Chaz Mostert, Tickford Racing Ford

Chaz Mostert, Tickford Racing Ford

Photo by: Dirk Klynsmith / LAT Images

Next article
Supercars considered keeping Sandown 500 name alive

Previous article

Supercars considered keeping Sandown 500 name alive
Load comments

About this article

Series Supercars
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Race hub

Auckland

Auckland

13 Sep - 15 Sep
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Mercedes worked "straight through the summer break"

2
Formula 1

Hulkenberg teases "exciting Thursday" amid Ocon rumours

3
Formula 1

How Sainz flourished with McLaren after double F1 rejection

Latest videos

Supercars Mustang hits Virginia International Raceway 01:29
Supercars

Supercars Mustang hits Virginia International Raceway

Bottle-O Tech Talk - Ballast Changes 01:32
Supercars

Bottle-O Tech Talk - Ballast Changes

Supercars Holden rookies set to take on Tasmania 01:33
Supercars

Supercars Holden rookies set to take on Tasmania

Onboard Daniel Ricciardo and Rick Kelly's Hot Lap 01:11
Supercars

Onboard Daniel Ricciardo and Rick Kelly's Hot Lap

Mustang takes to track for first time at Supercars Test 02:23
Supercars

Mustang takes to track for first time at Supercars Test

Latest news

Phillip Island, Ipswich could return to Supercars calendar
VASC

Phillip Island, Ipswich could return to Supercars calendar

Supercars considered keeping Sandown 500 name alive
VASC

Supercars considered keeping Sandown 500 name alive

Supercars announces Gold Coast night race plans
VASC

Supercars announces Gold Coast night race plans

Supercars explains 2020 format changes
VASC

Supercars explains 2020 format changes

Supercars unveils 2020 calendar, new formats
VASC

Supercars unveils 2020 calendar, new formats

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
29 Aug
Tickets
5 Sep
Tickets
19 Sep
Tickets
26 Sep
Tickets
10 Oct
Tickets
24 Oct
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

Motorsport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.