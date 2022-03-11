Tickets Subscribe
Supercars News

Phillip Island to host Gen3 Supercars test

Phillip Island will host a proper test for the Gen3 Supercars prototypes following the Australian Grand Prix.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
Phillip Island to host Gen3 Supercars test
Listen to this article

Supercars is now working to a revised testing schedule for its two new-spec prototypes after the Mustang and Camaro were parked for significant changes to the control chassis.

Those changes are largely focussed on driver ergonomics, early testing exposing issues with driver comfort, including complaints of leg numbness from taller drivers such as Shane van Gisbergen.

While the full scope of changes hasn't been made public, it's understood that shifting the firewall to move the pedal box is among the alterations.

The adjustments to the cockpit are being made in conjunction with the move to a mechanical gear selection system like what's used in the current cars, after a flirtation with Auto Gear Shift and paddles.

The works have brought the Gen3 testing programme to a temporary halt.

The planned test at Winton last month – which would have been the first proper test outside of Queensland Raceway – was called off, while the cars didn't make an appearance at the 2022 season-opener in Sydney last weekend.

Motorsport.com understands the latest plan is for the rebuilt prototypes to be shaken down at QR late next week.

They will then cut demonstration laps at Symmons Plains during the Tasmania SuperSprint weekend on March 25-27.

There have been whispers of a full-blown test in Tasmania after the round, however as it stands Phillip Island is the favourite to host the next proper running of the cars.

That will likely come in the week following the Australian Grand Prix in early April.

The Victorian circuit is a favourite for development-style testing due to its fast front straight and long, high-speed corners.

It was the second circuit after QR to host the Gen2 Mustang when that was in its development phase during the back end of the 2018 season.

Should it go ahead as planned the Phillip Island Gen3 test will provide a fascinating comparison to the current cars, given the dramatic slash in aero numbers with the next-gen rules.

A full field of Gen3 cars is set to make its competitive debut at the opening round of the 2023 season.

