Phillip Island Supercars: Coulthard edges McLaughlin

McLaughlin held P1 for most of the session, but Coulthard’s 1min30.1873sec lap of the 4.445km track saw him edge ahead by 0.0141sec.

Cam Waters and Chaz Mostert of Tickford Racing were in the same tenth of a second in third and fourth.

GRM’s James Golding claimed unofficial honors of top Holden Commodore driver in fifth but that will be little consolation when he’s over four-tenths of a second slpwer than Coulthard.

James Courtney slotted his Walkinshaw Andretti United Holden into sixth, ahead of Will Davison’s 23Red Racing Ford.

The remaining drivers guaranteed a slot in the second part of qualifying are Erebus Motorsport’s Anton de Pasquale, Todd Hazelwood of Matt Stone Racing, and Nick Percat in his Brad Jones Racing Holden.

The Triple Eight Holdens of Jamie Whincup and Shane van Gisbergen were 12th and 21st fastest, over six-tenths and 1.3sec off top spot respectively.