Phillip Island Supercars: Coulthard edges McLaughlin
Fabian Coulthard left it until the dying seconds of fourth practice at Phillip Island to usurp DJR Team Penske teammate Scott McLaughlin from the top spot although two more Ford Mustangs ran them close.
McLaughlin held P1 for most of the session, but Coulthard’s 1min30.1873sec lap of the 4.445km track saw him edge ahead by 0.0141sec.
Cam Waters and Chaz Mostert of Tickford Racing were in the same tenth of a second in third and fourth.
GRM’s James Golding claimed unofficial honors of top Holden Commodore driver in fifth but that will be little consolation when he’s over four-tenths of a second slpwer than Coulthard.
James Courtney slotted his Walkinshaw Andretti United Holden into sixth, ahead of Will Davison’s 23Red Racing Ford.
The remaining drivers guaranteed a slot in the second part of qualifying are Erebus Motorsport’s Anton de Pasquale, Todd Hazelwood of Matt Stone Racing, and Nick Percat in his Brad Jones Racing Holden.
The Triple Eight Holdens of Jamie Whincup and Shane van Gisbergen were 12th and 21st fastest, over six-tenths and 1.3sec off top spot respectively.
|Cla
|#
|Driver
|Car
|Laps
|Time
|Gap
|Interval
|km/h
|1
|12
|Fabian Coulthard
|Ford Mustang GT
|13
|1'30.1873
|177.430
|2
|17
|Scott McLaughlin
|Ford Mustang GT
|12
|1'30.2014
|0.0141
|0.0141
|177.403
|3
|6
|Cameron Waters
|Ford Mustang GT
|12
|1'30.2103
|0.0230
|0.0089
|177.385
|4
|55
|Chaz Mostert
|Ford Mustang GT
|13
|1'30.2341
|0.0468
|0.0238
|177.338
|5
|34
|James Golding
|Holden Commodore ZB
|12
|1'30.6023
|0.4150
|0.3682
|176.618
|6
|22
|James Courtney
|Holden Commodore ZB
|11
|1'30.6799
|0.4926
|0.0776
|176.466
|7
|23
|Will Davison
|Ford Mustang GT
|12
|1'30.6988
|0.5115
|0.0189
|176.430
|8
|99
|Anton De Pasquale
|Holden Commodore ZB
|10
|1'30.7328
|0.5455
|0.0340
|176.364
|9
|35
|Todd Hazelwood
|Holden Commodore ZB
|13
|1'30.7705
|0.5832
|0.0377
|176.290
|10
|8
|Nick Percat
|Holden Commodore ZB
|12
|1'30.7723
|0.5850
|0.0018
|176.287
|11
|7
|Andre Heimgartner
|Nissan Altima L33
|13
|1'30.7813
|0.5940
|0.0090
|176.269
|12
|88
|Jamie Whincup
|Holden Commodore ZB
|11
|1'30.8099
|0.6226
|0.0286
|176.214
|13
|9
|David Reynolds
|Holden Commodore ZB
|13
|1'30.8283
|0.6410
|0.0184
|176.178
|14
|18
|Mark Winterbottom
|Holden Commodore ZB
|13
|1'30.8586
|0.6713
|0.0303
|176.119
|15
|200
|Scott Pye
|Holden Commodore ZB
|9
|1'30.9643
|0.7770
|0.1057
|175.915
|16
|14
|Tim Slade
|Holden Commodore ZB
|10
|1'30.9730
|0.7857
|0.0087
|175.898
|17
|15
|Rick Kelly
|Nissan Altima L33
|12
|1'30.9933
|0.8060
|0.0203
|175.859
|18
|5
|Lee Holdsworth
|Ford Mustang GT
|12
|1'31.1580
|0.9707
|0.1647
|175.541
|19
|78
|Simona de Silvestro
|Nissan Altima L33
|14
|1'31.2676
|1.0803
|0.1096
|175.330
|20
|33
|Richie Stanaway
|Holden Commodore ZB
|13
|1'31.2867
|1.0994
|0.0191
|175.293
|21
|97
|Shane van Gisbergen
|Holden Commodore ZB
|11
|1'31.4807
|1.2934
|0.1940
|174.922
|22
|19
|Jack Le Brocq
|Holden Commodore ZB
|14
|1'31.6278
|1.4405
|0.1471
|174.641
|23
|21
|Macauley Jones
|Holden Commodore ZB
|11
|1'31.9998
|1.8125
|0.3720
|173.935
|24
|3
|Garry Jacobson
|Nissan Altima L33
|13
|1'32.1836
|1.9963
|0.1838
|173.588
