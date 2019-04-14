Sign in
Supercars / Phillip Island / Practice report

Phillip Island Supercars: Coulthard edges McLaughlin

Phillip Island Supercars: Coulthard edges McLaughlin
By:
32m ago

Fabian Coulthard left it until the dying seconds of fourth practice at Phillip Island to usurp DJR Team Penske teammate Scott McLaughlin from the top spot although two more Ford Mustangs ran them close.

McLaughlin held P1 for most of the session, but Coulthard’s 1min30.1873sec lap of the 4.445km track saw him edge ahead by 0.0141sec.

Cam Waters and Chaz Mostert of Tickford Racing were in the same tenth of a second in third and fourth.

GRM’s James Golding claimed unofficial honors of top Holden Commodore driver in fifth but that will be little consolation when he’s over four-tenths of a second slpwer than Coulthard.

James Courtney slotted his Walkinshaw Andretti United Holden into sixth, ahead of Will Davison’s 23Red Racing Ford.

The remaining drivers guaranteed a slot in the second part of qualifying are Erebus Motorsport’s Anton de Pasquale, Todd Hazelwood of Matt Stone Racing, and Nick Percat in his Brad Jones Racing Holden.

The Triple Eight Holdens of Jamie Whincup and Shane van Gisbergen were 12th and 21st fastest, over six-tenths and 1.3sec off top spot respectively.

Cla # Driver Car Laps Time Gap Interval km/h
1 12 New Zealand Fabian Coulthard Ford Mustang GT 13 1'30.1873     177.430
2 17 New Zealand Scott McLaughlin Ford Mustang GT 12 1'30.2014 0.0141 0.0141 177.403
3 6 Australia Cameron Waters Ford Mustang GT 12 1'30.2103 0.0230 0.0089 177.385
4 55 Australia Chaz Mostert Ford Mustang GT 13 1'30.2341 0.0468 0.0238 177.338
5 34 Australia James Golding Holden Commodore ZB 12 1'30.6023 0.4150 0.3682 176.618
6 22 Australia James Courtney Holden Commodore ZB 11 1'30.6799 0.4926 0.0776 176.466
7 23 Australia Will Davison Ford Mustang GT 12 1'30.6988 0.5115 0.0189 176.430
8 99 Australia Anton De Pasquale Holden Commodore ZB 10 1'30.7328 0.5455 0.0340 176.364
9 35 Australia Todd Hazelwood Holden Commodore ZB 13 1'30.7705 0.5832 0.0377 176.290
10 8 Australia Nick Percat Holden Commodore ZB 12 1'30.7723 0.5850 0.0018 176.287
11 7 New Zealand Andre Heimgartner Nissan Altima L33 13 1'30.7813 0.5940 0.0090 176.269
12 88 Australia Jamie Whincup Holden Commodore ZB 11 1'30.8099 0.6226 0.0286 176.214
13 9 Australia David Reynolds Holden Commodore ZB 13 1'30.8283 0.6410 0.0184 176.178
14 18 Australia Mark Winterbottom Holden Commodore ZB 13 1'30.8586 0.6713 0.0303 176.119
15 200 Australia Scott Pye Holden Commodore ZB 9 1'30.9643 0.7770 0.1057 175.915
16 14 Australia Tim Slade Holden Commodore ZB 10 1'30.9730 0.7857 0.0087 175.898
17 15 Australia Rick Kelly Nissan Altima L33 12 1'30.9933 0.8060 0.0203 175.859
18 5 Australia Lee Holdsworth Ford Mustang GT 12 1'31.1580 0.9707 0.1647 175.541
19 78 Switzerland Simona de Silvestro Nissan Altima L33 14 1'31.2676 1.0803 0.1096 175.330
20 33 New Zealand Richie Stanaway Holden Commodore ZB 13 1'31.2867 1.0994 0.0191 175.293
21 97 New Zealand Shane van Gisbergen Holden Commodore ZB 11 1'31.4807 1.2934 0.1940 174.922
22 19 Australia Jack Le Brocq Holden Commodore ZB 14 1'31.6278 1.4405 0.1471 174.641
23 21 Australia Macauley Jones Holden Commodore ZB 11 1'31.9998 1.8125 0.3720 173.935
24 3 Garry Jacobson Nissan Altima L33 13 1'32.1836 1.9963 0.1838 173.588
Series Supercars
Event Phillip Island
Drivers Fabian Coulthard
Teams DJR Team Penske
Author David Malsher
