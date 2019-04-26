Sign in
Supercars / Barbagallo / Breaking news

Petronas backs Wildcard Supercars entry

Petronas backs Wildcard Supercars entry
By:
27m ago

Petronas will make its first appearance in Supercars as the major backer of Tim Blanchard's Perth SuperNight Wildcard entry.

Blanchard's Brad Jones Racing Commodore will run in the familiar silver and teal of the Malaysian oil giant, the livery similar to that used by Mercedes in Formula 1.

The similarities to the F1 team continue to the race number, Blanchard set to run the same #77 as Valtteri Bottas.

“Petronas obviously have a great passion for motorsport as shown by their involvement with Mercedes in Formula 1," said Blanchard.

"I'm thrilled to be partnering with them for their first foray into [Supercars].

“I’ll be working with engineer Paul Scalzo, who has been an integral part of the BJR crew for a number of years, plus we’ve got a good crew working on the Petronas Motorsport car.

"For all involved it has been business as usual and everyone is excited to get the weekend underway.”

Blanchard will run as a fourth BJR entry for the Perth weekend, in a bid to bank valuable miles ahead of the Bathurst 1000 later in the season.

The former full-timer, who stepped down at the end of last season, is expected to partner Nick Percat at the long-distance races.

Photo by: Brad Jones Racing

Tim Blanchard, Brad Jones Racing

Photo by: Brad Jones Racing

Photo by: Brad Jones Racing

Tim Blanchard, Brad Jones Racing

Photo by: Brad Jones Racing

Van Gisbergen: Triple Eight 'not feeling sorry for themselves'

Van Gisbergen: Triple Eight 'not feeling sorry for themselves'
About this article

Series Supercars
Event Barbagallo
Drivers Tim Blanchard
Teams Brad Jones Racing
Author Andrew van Leeuwen
