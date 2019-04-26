Petronas backs Wildcard Supercars entry

Blanchard's Brad Jones Racing Commodore will run in the familiar silver and teal of the Malaysian oil giant, the livery similar to that used by Mercedes in Formula 1.

The similarities to the F1 team continue to the race number, Blanchard set to run the same #77 as Valtteri Bottas.

“Petronas obviously have a great passion for motorsport as shown by their involvement with Mercedes in Formula 1," said Blanchard.

"I'm thrilled to be partnering with them for their first foray into [Supercars].

“I’ll be working with engineer Paul Scalzo, who has been an integral part of the BJR crew for a number of years, plus we’ve got a good crew working on the Petronas Motorsport car.

"For all involved it has been business as usual and everyone is excited to get the weekend underway.”

Blanchard will run as a fourth BJR entry for the Perth weekend, in a bid to bank valuable miles ahead of the Bathurst 1000 later in the season.

The former full-timer, who stepped down at the end of last season, is expected to partner Nick Percat at the long-distance races.

Tim Blanchard, Brad Jones Racing Photo by: Brad Jones Racing