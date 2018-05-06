Global
Supercars Barbagallo Qualifying report

Perth Supercars: Van Gisbergen on pole, Penske Fords out in Q1

By: Andrew van Leeuwen, News Editor
06/05/2018 04:10

Shane van Gisbergen led a Red Bull Holden one-two in Sunday qualifying in Perth, while both Penske Fords failed to get out of Q1.

Spots of rain with six minutes to go in Q3 made for a frantic end to the segmented qualifying session, the final 10 all forced to rush their final runs due to the threat of heavier rain.

It was van Gisbergen who ultimately got the best of that final green tyre run, going from fourth after the first runs to pole with a 54.905s.

"It's a massive change in conditions, very windy into the last corner," said van Gisbergen. "It made a huge difference.

"Thanks to the team, we really turned it around. We didn't make Q3 yesterday, so it's been an awesome turnaround. Looking forward to the race this afternoon."

Jamie Whincup chimed in to make it a Red Bull Holden one-two, falling just 0.02s short of his teammate.

Chaz Mostert was third fastest, while Andre Heimgartner was the surprise performer of Q3 with the fourth quickest time and best of the three Nissans in the Top 10. He could have even been on pole had heavier rain arrived, the Nissan driver having been quickest on the first Q3 run.

Rick Kelly was the second-best Nissan with fifth, holding off Holden pair David Reynolds and Nick Percat.

Michael Caruso was best of the drivers who had to come all the way from Q1 in eighth, followed by James Courtney and Jack Le Brocq.

Tim Blanchard was the man on the Q2/Q3 bubble, the Brad Jones Racing driver set to start 11th after narrowly missing out on a spot in the final session.

The biggest shock of qualifying was the Penske Fords failing to get out of Q1.

Having been forced to go the long way after missing the Top 10 in Practice 4, both Fabian Coulthard and Scott McLaughlin were then caught out in the 10-minute Q1.

For McLaughlin the issue was running wide at Turn 6 on his first set of tyres, followed by the decision not to take on a second set of greens. As a result he'll start the race from 19th.

"I put my hand up, completely my fault," he said.

"I chased it too much into the bowl. I just locked the front and went wide. I was on a pretty decent first sector; I put my hand up for that.

"We'll learn from it and we'll just have to fight through. We thought we might have been okay because the track was slow. It's all hindsight, we wanted to save the tyre and whatever. That's where we're at, I can't do much more. I stuffed up."

Coulthard did go for a second run on greens, but front locking into Turn 1 meant he could only manage seventh for the session and 17th on the grid.

"I think we're all a little bit surprised to be fair," Coulthard said. "I just had chronic front lock into one, which I haven't had all weekend. I didn't do my lap on the first lap when you're required to do it around here, I had to make the best of the second."

The Penske Fords weren't the only big names to be caught out in the first session, with Mark Winterbottom and Cam Waters also failing to get out of Q1. The Tickford Ford pair will line up 18th and 22nd respectively.

Craig Lowndes, meanwhile, will start from the back row alongside Garth Tander.

ClaDriverCarTime
1 97 new_zealand  Shane van Gisbergen  Holden Commodore ZB 54.9054
2 1 australia  Jamie Whincup  Holden Commodore ZB 54.9326
3 55 australia  Chaz Mostert  Ford Falcon FG X 54.9891
4 7 new_zealand  Andre Heimgartner  Nissan Altima 55.0928
5 15 australia  Rick Kelly  Nissan Altima 55.1397
6 9 australia  David Reynolds  Holden Commodore ZB 55.2413
7 8 australia  Nick Percat  Holden Commodore ZB 55.3384
8 23 australia  Michael Caruso  Nissan Altima 55.3882
9 25 australia  James Courtney  Holden Commodore ZB 55.5303
10 19 australia  Jack Le Brocq  Holden Commodore ZB 55.8620
11 21 australia  Tim Blanchard  Holden Commodore ZB 55.4125
12 14 australia  Tim Slade  Holden Commodore ZB 55.4144
13 400 australia  Will Davison  Ford Falcon FG X 55.4461
14 56 new_zealand  Richie Stanaway  Ford Falcon FG X 55.5885
15 2 australia  Scott Pye  Holden Commodore ZB 55.5897
16 34 australia  James Golding  Holden Commodore ZB 55.7174
17 12 new_zealand  Fabian Coulthard  Ford Falcon FG X 55.5205
18 5 australia  Mark Winterbottom  Ford Falcon FG X 55.5337
19 17 new_zealand  Scott McLaughlin  Ford Falcon FG X 55.5971
20 99 australia  Anton de Pasquale  Holden Commodore ZB 55.6451
21 78 switzerland  Simona de Silvestro  Nissan Altima 55.6538
22 6 australia  Cameron Waters  Ford Falcon FG X 55.6931
23 18 australia  Lee Holdsworth  Holden Commodore ZB 55.8243
24 35 australia  Todd Hazelwood  Ford Falcon FG X 55.9971
25 888 australia  Craig Lowndes  Holden Commodore ZB 56.0007
26 33 australia  Garth Tander  Holden Commodore ZB 56.0413
