Supercars Barbagallo Practice report

Perth Supercars: Davison fastest in final practice

By: Andrew van Leeuwen, News Editor
05/05/2018 02:41

Will Davison led the Supercars field in the final practice session before qualifying at Barbagallo Raceway.

A green tyre run late in the 20-minute session was key for the 23Red Racing driver, Davison popping up on top with two minutes to go thanks to a 55.284s.

However, having missed out on the combined Top 10 from yesterday's two practice session, Davison will still have to go the long way in qualifying later today starting with Q1.

"It's a big tyre gain here. We held back a little yesterday; it's hard to know what's going on," said Davison. "We put our best tyre on that we had to try and get a read and understand the balance for qualifying.

"We made quite a few changes overnight, so I think we improved some things. We can still tune it up a little bit. But it's great for the team, it's the first time we've topped a session."

Walkinshaw Andretti United pair James Courtney and Scott Pye made late gains as well, finishing second and third respectively.

The two Penske Fords were next, Fabian Coulthard leading Scott McLaughlin. Friday pacesetter McLaughlin led the way for much of the second half of the session, and was set to go even quicker with a couple of minutes to go only to slide off at the last corner.

"The aim was to go deeper, but not 25 metres deeper," he explained. "I just went way too deep. I locked the left front on white line, I was just trying to open the corner up. The car is fast but I've got to put it together. I'll give myself a kick in the arse and move on."

Shane van Gisbergen was quick early but ultimately filtered back to sixth, while Andre Heimgartner was best of the Nissans in seventh.

Holden trio Nick Percat, David Reynolds, and Tim Slade rounded out the Top 10.

There were some big names right at the bottom of the timesheet, with Jamie Whincup and Mark Winterbottom 25th and 26th respectively.

"No real story. The car is good, we're chipping away at our plan," explained Whincup. "Everyone used different tyres there which is crazy, we're normally all pretty well aligned. We obviously used bad tyres and some of the other guys used better ones. No panic stations here."

"We just did a race run," said Winterbottom. "It was painful 20 minutes because everyone is coming out on [good] tyres with their headlights on, and you're just in a race run.

"We did about 25 laps, we maximised every minute of the session. I rolled out and we just got straight into it."

ClaDriverCarTimeGap
1 400 australia  Will Davison  Ford Falcon FG X 55.2847  
2 25 australia  James Courtney  Holden Commodore ZB 55.4683 0.1836
3 2 australia  Scott Pye  Holden Commodore ZB 55.8675 0.5828
4 12 new_zealand  Fabian Coulthard  Ford Falcon FG X 55.8703 0.5856
5 17 new_zealand  Scott McLaughlin  Ford Falcon FG X 55.8983 0.6136
6 97 new_zealand  Shane van Gisbergen  Holden Commodore ZB 56.0217 0.7370
7 7 new_zealand  Andre Heimgartner  Nissan Altima 56.0767 0.7920
8 8 australia  Nick Percat  Holden Commodore ZB 56.1063 0.8216
9 9 australia  David Reynolds  Holden Commodore ZB 56.1926 0.9079
10 14 australia  Tim Slade  Holden Commodore ZB 56.1930 0.9083
11 15 australia  Rick Kelly  Nissan Altima 56.2010 0.9163
12 99 australia  Anton de Pasquale  Holden Commodore ZB 56.2272 0.9425
13 55 australia  Chaz Mostert  Ford Falcon FG X 56.2369 0.9522
14 18 australia  Lee Holdsworth  Holden Commodore ZB 56.2954 1.0107
15 78 switzerland  Simona de Silvestro  Nissan Altima 56.3113 1.0266
16 21 australia  Tim Blanchard  Holden Commodore ZB 56.3190 1.0343
17 56 new_zealand  Richie Stanaway  Ford Falcon FG X 56.3369 1.0522
18 35 australia  Todd Hazelwood  Ford Falcon FG X 56.3684 1.0837
19 23 australia  Michael Caruso  Nissan Altima 56.3814 1.0967
20 33 australia  Garth Tander  Holden Commodore ZB 56.4196 1.1349
21 19 australia  Jack Le Brocq  Holden Commodore ZB 56.4358 1.1511
22 888 australia  Craig Lowndes  Holden Commodore ZB 56.6165 1.3318
23 6 australia  Cameron Waters  Ford Falcon FG X 56.7549 1.4702
24 34 australia  James Golding  Holden Commodore ZB 56.7655 1.4808
25 1 australia  Jamie Whincup  Holden Commodore ZB 56.8534 1.5687
26 5 australia  Mark Winterbottom  Ford Falcon FG X 56.8827 1.5980
About this article
Series Supercars
Event Barbagallo
Track Barbagallo Raceway
Article type Practice report
