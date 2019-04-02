Sign in
Supercars / Breaking news

First Perth Supercars night race schedule released

First Perth Supercars night race schedule released
By:
43m ago

The schedule for the first Perth SuperNight round under lights has been locked in by Supercars.

Barbagallo Wanneroo Raceway is set to stage a pair of Supercars races under lights on the first weekend in May, a first for the category in Western Australia.

With a two-hour time difference between the west and east coasts complicating scheduling, Supercars has now settled on a timetable for the event.

Track action kicks off with a 30-minute practice session at 6:40pm local on the Thursday May 2 evening, which will be followed by a day time practice session at 12:50pm local on the Friday May 3.

The first qualifying session will be held at 3:55pm local (6:55pm AEST) on Friday, before the opening 50-lap race at 6:45pm in Perth and 8:45pm in Sydney and Melbourne.

Saturday's schedule sees practice and qualifying at 1:05pm and 2:50pm local respectively, before an 83-lap race kicking off at 6:35pm local time.

The SuperNight concept was trialled at Sydney Motorsport Park last year, before being shifted to Perth for the 2019 season.

SMP is expected to return to the schedule in 2020 with a summer twilight round, which could even open the season at the end of January.

About this article

Series Supercars
Author Andrew van Leeuwen
