Supercars / Perth Supernight / Practice report

Perth Supercars: Whincup tops practice with fastest-ever lap

By:
14m ago

Jamie Whincup set the fastest-ever lap in a Supercar at Barbagallo Raceway this evening, as he topped the first nighttime practice on the newly-resurfaced track.

It didn't take long for Scott McLaughlin's existing practice lap record – a 54.573s set in 2017 – to fall, times dropping into the low 54s inside the first few minutes.

On the 15-minute mark the first sub-54s time hit the board, McLaughlin heading into uncharted territory with a 53.821s.

The likes of Whincup, Chaz Mostert and Rick Kelly quickly followed, before Lee Holdsworth lowered McLaughlin's benchmark with a 53.747s 10 minutes from the end.

Mostert, who had led the way in the first 10 minutes, returned to top spot with five minutes to go thanks to a 53.695s.

Tickford teammate Will Davison then went quickest with a 53.478s, at which point it was an all-Mustang top five.

But with three minutes to go Whincup broke the Ford dominance, going quickest with a 53.443s in his Red Bull Holden, a time that wouldn't be beaten.

"First impressions are that we’re much more competitive than Phillip Island," said Whincup.

"It’s not going to guarantee anything, we’ve got to keep the ball rolling, but much more competitive out of the track.

"It’s nice to be in a position where we should be competitive this weekend, but as it always is, we’ve just got to grind it out as the weekend goes on."

There were three Mustangs behind Whincup, with Mostert, Davison, and Fabian Coulthard, while David Reynolds was next-best Holden in fifth.

Holdsworth ended up in sixth, Anton De Pasquale seventh, and McLaughlin eighth.

"Night, plus the new surface, is crazy," said the points leader.

"I was just saying, the first couple of laps took me a bit to get used to it all, but overall pretty happy.

"It was a good couple of race runs there, I feel good.

"Tomorrow is going to be interesting. It’s really, really fun just driving it on the front tyre and hooking it in.

"It’s like a Formula 1 car. It feels like we have a heap of downforce even though we’ve been given a hair cut. So it feels alright."

Scott Pye was ninth, while Cam Waters made sure all six of the hobbled Mustangs ended up in the Top 10.

Shane van Gisbergen finished up 11th, followed by Simona de Silvestro, who was the best Nissan in 12th.

First practice results:

Cla Driver Car Time Gap
1 Australia Jamie Whincup Holden Commodore ZB 53.4430  
2 Australia Chaz Mostert Ford Mustang GT 53.4676 0.0246
3 Australia Will Davison Ford Mustang GT 53.4781 0.0351
4 New Zealand Fabian Coulthard Ford Mustang GT 53.5565 0.1135
5 Australia David Reynolds Holden Commodore ZB 53.6152 0.1722
6 Australia Lee Holdsworth Ford Mustang GT 53.6295 0.1865
7 Australia Anton De Pasquale Holden Commodore ZB 53.7257 0.2827
8 New Zealand Scott McLaughlin Ford Mustang GT 53.7432 0.3002
9 Australia Scott Pye Holden Commodore ZB 53.7648 0.3218
10 Australia Cameron Waters Ford Mustang GT 53.7977 0.3547
11 New Zealand Shane van Gisbergen Holden Commodore ZB 53.8015 0.3585
12 Switzerland Simona de Silvestro Nissan Altima L33 53.8481 0.4051
13 Australia James Courtney Holden Commodore ZB 53.9562 0.5132
14 Australia Jack Le Brocq Holden Commodore ZB 53.9620 0.5190
15 Australia Rick Kelly Nissan Altima L33 53.9926 0.5496
16 Australia Mark Winterbottom Holden Commodore ZB 53.9951 0.5521
17 Garry Jacobson Nissan Altima L33 54.0273 0.5843
18 Australia Todd Hazelwood Holden Commodore ZB 54.0895 0.6465
19 Australia Tim Slade Holden Commodore ZB 54.1170 0.6740
20 New Zealand Andre Heimgartner Nissan Altima L33 54.1885 0.7455
21 New Zealand Richie Stanaway Holden Commodore ZB 54.2645 0.8215
22 Australia James Golding Holden Commodore ZB 54.3019 0.8589
23 Australia Nick Percat Holden Commodore ZB 54.4072 0.9642
24 Australia Macauley Jones Holden Commodore ZB 54.4184 0.9754
25 Australia Tim Blanchard Holden Commodore ZB 54.4443 1.0013
View full results
Le Brocq to stay with Tekno for remaining Supercars season

Le Brocq to stay with Tekno for remaining Supercars season
About this article

Series Supercars
Event Perth Supernight
Author Andrew van Leeuwen
