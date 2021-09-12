Percat drops Supercars silly season bombshell

Following fevered speculation in recent weeks, Percat has today confirmed that his five-year stint at BJR will indeed come to an end this season.

That's despite BJR announcing back in late June that Percat had agreed to a multi-year contract extension starting from 2022.

"I will be parting ways Brad Jones Racing at the end of the 2021 Supercars Championship season," said Percat in a statement.

"This has been a difficult decision to make.

"Brad has always backed me and had faith in me to do the job for the team, and I can’t thank him and the whole team at Brad Jones Racing enough for the last five years.

"Together we’ve battled the highs and the lows, added trophies to the cabinet and had plenty of good times. Most importantly I’ve built some very good friendships which I hope will continue on."

Both Walkinshaw Andretti United and Tickford are thought to have enquired about the Percat's services for 2022 and beyond.

However it's WAU that's considered the front-runner to land the four-time race winner, which would give the Holden squad an impressive line-up of Chaz Mostert and Percat.

It's expected Percat will effectively be replaced in the lead BJR role by Andre Heimgartner following the Kiwi's recently-announced split with Kelly Grove Racing.

Bryce Fullwood, who currently drives the second WAU alongside Mostert, has also been strongly linked to a BJR move.

That leaves questions marks over the futures of current BJR drivers Todd Hazelwood and Macauley Jones.

Tickford, meanwhile, looks to have three of its four 2022 drivers sorted. Thomas Randle is locked in, while new deals are expected for both Cam Waters and James Courtney.

Jack Le Brocq, however, is at-risk after a difficult campaign, which, if Percat does sign with WAU, would leave a spot free at the Ford squad.

Fulwood has also been linked to that seat as has Scott Pye, who's yet to publicly recommit to Team 18.