Percat reacts to first Ford Supercars laps

As first revealed by Motorsport.com, Percat was drafted into the testing line-up for today's critical test at The Bend to sign off on the oil systems for the Mustang and Camaro.

While he still races a Holden, Walkinshaw Andretti United's impending switch to Ford meant it was the Mustang, not the Camaro, that Percat drove.

WAU teammate Chaz Mostert did likewise at Queensland Raceway recently.

Unlike Mostert, this was Percat's first taste of Ford Supercars hardware.

The South Australian has been a career Holden driver in Supercars and hasn't raced anything Ford powered since his title-winning season in Australian Formula Ford in 2009.

It was also Percat's first taste of a Gen3 prototype.

“It was great to get behind the wheel of the Mustang GT today, we’ve obviously been watching from afar for a little while, so to have the opportunity to jump in and get familiarised is nice," he said.

“Racing here all weekend and then driving the Gen3 car today has given us almost a back-to-back opportunity which is cool.

"You have to manhandle the car a little bit more, which isn’t a bad thing, it’ll be awesome to see a full grid of them out there to start the season.

“Overall, nice to start to get my head around it. We will head back [to Melbourne] tonight and switch the focus to Sandown and see what we can do there in the Mobil 1 NTI Racing #2.”