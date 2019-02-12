Percat to run one-off livery for Supercars opener

Having been a minor backer of the BJR squad since 2017, the South Australian pharmacy chain will up its commitment to back a South Aussie driver at one of the state's biggest sporting events.

The livery is the first in what's set to be a rolling sponsorship programme for the #8, as has been the case for the past two season.

“It’s fantastic to have the support of South Australian-renowned brand National Pharmacies on board for the Superloop Adelaide 500," said Percat.

“South Aussies love their motorsport and Adelaide really comes alive at this time of year, the event seems to take over the town.

"It’s easy to see why plenty of people continue to travel from far and wide to get to this one; it’s a standout on the Supercars calendar.

“I was a part of the Superloop Adelaide 500 launch back in October, so it's safe to say we’ve been counting down to this event for some time now. At this time of year everyone is always eager to get back behind the wheel and go racing.”

BJR has already pulled the covers off Tim Slade's Freightliner-backed car, and rookie Macauley Jones' CoolDrive entry.

All three liveries will debut at tomorrow's all-in test at Phillip Island.