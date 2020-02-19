Percat extends Brad Jones Racing deal
Bathurst 1000 winner Nick Percat will be a Brad Jones Racing driver until at least the end of the 2022 Supercars season.
The squad has confirmed that Percat signed a fresh deal late last year which will keep him off the driver market for the next three seasons.
The 31-year-old joined the Albury-based squad in 2017, the partnership yielding three podium finishes so far.
“I am very excited that Nick has agreed to an extension with the team," said team owner Brad Jones.
"I feel we know each other extremely well, have the same goals and together we have unfinished business to complete in Supercars.
“Nick has been working extremely hard both on and off the circuit and we are seeing the rewards. It’s fantastic that we will have the continuity of someone we know so well going forward and won’t have the distraction of sorting this out mid-season."
Percat said: “My contract extension with Brad, Kim [Jones] and the BJR team is very exciting. Brad and I sat down late last year and agreed to extend my deal early and have it locked away.
“Brad has shown a lot of faith in me and I love working with the team. I have done a lot of growing up in the past few years since I joined the team and that’s something I must thank BJR for.
"I’m looking forward to seeing what the future holds for all of us and help to achieve great things together.”
