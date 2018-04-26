Percat extends Brad Jones Racing deal

Nick Percat will be a Brad Jones Racing driver until at least the end of 2020, after extending his current deal for two more years with the Supercars outfit.

Percat first joined the Albury-based squad last year on a two-year deal, with this two year extension meaning he'll be there for the 2019 and 2020 season as well.

The deal comes after a promising start to the new season for Percat, with a pair of podium finishes at Albert Park helping him to 12th in the current standings.

“I am really excited to have extended my contract with Brad Jones Racing," said Percat.

"The goal with Brad [Jones], Kim [Jones] and the whole team was to fight for race wins and eventually a championship.

“My first year with BJR was character building for the whole team and I, and the way BJR continued to push and get on with the job was seriously impressive. This team is a big family, everyone has each other’s back and we all have the same goal.

“When Brad and Kim told me they wanted to extend my contract I couldn’t have been happier. BJR is where I want to be and where I think I’ll get my best result.

'I know the results we have had so far this year are just the beginning, the whole team is working extremely hard to give me a winning package.”

Team boss Brad Jones added: “Nick’s commitment and pace for us is unquestionable, so we’re really happy to have that stability and consistency going forward with both Nick in Car 8 and Tim Slade in the Freightliner/Alliance Truck Parts Commodore.

“I feel like Nick has grown with us in his time here already and he fits into the team really well; I can’t wait to see what we can achieve as a group over the next three years.”

Percat and Slade are now both locked in for the 2019 season, however whether or not Tim Blanchard will continue in the third BJR entry next year is still unknown.