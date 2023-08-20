Percat declares himself on the market

The Bathurst 1000 winner, in the second year of a two-year WAU deal, has long been expected to part ways with the squad.

The partnership has failed to deliver the results most expected, with the proven race winner too often unable to match teammate Chaz Mostert.

There was a spark of promise today, though, with Percat qualifying 10th and fourth for the two races at The Bend.

Speaking to Fox Sports after the two qualifying sessions, Percat effectively declared himself on the market.

“It’s good, you don’t just randomly forget how to drive," he said. "It’s nice. Mechanically we’ve had no little Gen3 issues so it has been really good and the team is working well.

"When you’re looking for a spot next year, it’s nice to throw it up the front there."

When asked is he was driving for his life he said: “I’m not driving for my life, no. I know what I can do behind the wheel of a car when they’re all spot on. It just shows that when it all works out, you’re back to where you normally are."

Percat could be a candidate to join Matt Stone Racing, which is looking for an experienced hand to replace Jack Le Brocq and guide Cameron Hill.

Blanchard Racing Team is also looking for a driver with experience to potentially partner rookie Aaron Love, with Todd Hazelwood expected to be on the move. James Courtney is being heavily linked to that seat as it stands.

As for Percat's replacement at WAU, Ryan Wood is the favourite for the seat with Fabian Coulthard now out of the running.