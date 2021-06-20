Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Darwin Supercars: Davison sweeps Sunday poles
Supercars / Hidden Valley News

Percat retains Darwin Supercars podium

By:

The Supercars stewards have determined that Nick Percat can keep his podium finish from the first race in Darwin despite technically breaching the tyre rules.

Percat retains Darwin Supercars podium

The Brad Jones Racing driver finished yesterday's opener in third place, however found himself subject to a post-race investigation after being pinged with tyre pressures under the minimum 17 psi.

The issue had been triggered by an unusual drop on pressures in two tyres on the grid, the team changing those tyres as a precaution in case there were puncture issues after admitting there was an issue to Supercars Head of Motorsport Adrian Burgess.

The investigation ran late into last night, the stewards ultimately determining that Percat can keep his third place while also stripping BJR of its team points from the race for car #8.

That was based on what was technically a breach of rule D17.1.17 which reads 'the permitted pressure of a control tyre when fitted to a car is 17 psi which must be achieved at any time that the car is on the circuit during any session'.

"Rule D17.1.17 was breached. However, the breach was remedied before the start of Race 12," read the stewards report.

"That only happened because the team had identified the non-compliance and received the approval of the HoM to address it by changing the right wheels and control tyres on car #8 when it was on the grid.

"By so doing the HoM was not absolving BJR from the breach, only giving the team the benefit of doubt in his mind whether the low pressures were attributable to a fault.

"Because it is within Division D of the rules, rule D17.1.17 is a sporting rule unlike the rules in Division C which are technical rules.

"A breach of a Technical Rule must result in the disqualification of the car concerned. That result is not an automatic consequence of a breach of a sporting rule even if the sporting rule has a conformity element to it.

"Rule D17.1.17 serves an important safety and sporting function. The lower the pressures in a control tyre the longer the car can run on those tyres in a race but if the starting pressures are too low it creates a risk that the tyre may dislodge from the rim. The rule was introduced to avoid this risk.

"Historically teams were permitted to adjust the pressures in control tyres while a car is on the grid. However, this was recently prohibited. Consequently teams must now pre-set the pressures in control tyres before the car leaves pit exit to start the observation lap.

"Obviously, in so doing teams attempt to ensure that in the period between leaving pit exit and the start of the formation lap the pressures do not fall below 17 psi but do not greatly exceed that minimum.

"With a 30 minute start procedure which means cars will sit on the grid for some time, predicting pressure loss is not without difficulty.

"The team’s strategy was to attempt to ensure that the pressures of the control tyres on car #8 were as low as possible at the start of Race 12. The communication between the engineer and the driver of car #8 was aimed to achieve that strategy but it was followed by the driver to an extent that the engineer hadn’t anticipated.

"This is an unusual set of circumstances. Because car #8 complied with the rules throughout the race (even though it did not comply before the race started), we are satisfied that a penalty of disqualification would be disproportionate.

"However, a penalty is required. The rule was breached and the breach would have resulted in disqualification had the team not disclosed the non-compliance to the HoM and it was detected during the race or had the HoM refused permission to change the non-complying control tyres.

"The DRD recommended to the stewards a penalty of the loss of all teams championship points for Car #8 in Race 12. The Team were prepared to accept that penalty if the stewards found the rule to have breached (which we have).

"In our view, the DRD’s recommended penalty is appropriate to the circumstances. It will serve as a discouragement to teams against employing strategies to run so close to the edge of the rules in the expectation that they will be immune from consequences if they get it wrong."

shares
comments
Darwin Supercars: Davison sweeps Sunday poles

Previous article

Darwin Supercars: Davison sweeps Sunday poles
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Wolff: Delaying 2022 driver choice until winter was a "wind-up"

5h
2
Formula 1

Ferrari removes Mission Winnow logos for EU F1 races

1d
3
MotoGP

Marquez “cannot imagine” being in Rossi’s current position

1d
4
NASCAR Cup

Hendrick drivers lead Cup practice at Nashville

7h
5
Formula 1

Hamilton happy to prove ‘myth’ about Mercedes chassis swap wrong

11h
Latest news
Percat retains Darwin Supercars podium
SUPC

Percat retains Darwin Supercars podium

1h
Darwin Supercars: Davison sweeps Sunday poles
SUPC

Darwin Supercars: Davison sweeps Sunday poles

1h
Percat says puncture sparked tyre controversy
SUPC

Percat says puncture sparked tyre controversy

18h
Pye apologised to De Pasquale for Darwin clash
SUPC

Pye apologised to De Pasquale for Darwin clash

19h
Darwin Supercars: Mostert wins dramatic opener
Video Inside
SUPC

Darwin Supercars: Mostert wins dramatic opener

19h
Latest videos
Supercars: Mostert wins dramatic opener 01:16
Supercars
7h

Supercars: Mostert wins dramatic opener

Supercars: Mostert wins dramatic opener 01:04
Supercars
16h

Supercars: Mostert wins dramatic opener

Supercars: Wild Stadium Super Truck rollover in Darwin 00:29
Supercars
16h

Supercars: Wild Stadium Super Truck rollover in Darwin

Supercars: Border threat to Townsville Supercars continues 00:43
Supercars
Jun 17, 2021

Supercars: Border threat to Townsville Supercars continues

Supercars: Dunlop expecting 00:35
Supercars
Jun 16, 2021

Supercars: Dunlop expecting "curveballs" from new tyre

Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
Darwin Supercars: Davison sweeps Sunday poles Hidden Valley
Supercars

Darwin Supercars: Davison sweeps Sunday poles

Percat says puncture sparked tyre controversy Hidden Valley
Supercars

Percat says puncture sparked tyre controversy

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle Prime
Video Inside
Supercars

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

Nick Percat More from
Nick Percat
Paddles could make passing harder – Percat
Video Inside
Supercars

Paddles could make passing harder – Percat

Wood to partner Percat at Bathurst
Supercars

Wood to partner Percat at Bathurst

Full-season backer for Percat
Supercars

Full-season backer for Percat

Brad Jones Racing More from
Brad Jones Racing
Drag race for Supercars in Darwin Hidden Valley
Supercars

Drag race for Supercars in Darwin

Pizza Hut joins Supercars grid Hidden Valley
Supercars

Pizza Hut joins Supercars grid

Walsh inks Bathurst 1000 comeback
Supercars

Walsh inks Bathurst 1000 comeback

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle Prime

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

With Supercars’ Gen3 era on the horizon, a shift is set to take place – in more ways than one – but, as has become clear in recent weeks, the plan to bin the stick and use paddles with electronic assisted shift has been met with fierce opposition

Supercars
May 24, 2021
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Prime

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Roger Penske's whirlwind Australian Supercars sojourn is over. After six seasons, three drivers' titles, three teams' championships and a Bathurst 1000 crown, The Captain has sold his controlling stake in Dick Johnson Racing back to the squad and walked away from the category.

Supercars
Feb 26, 2021
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Prime

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Supercars' most successful team of the past 15 years is set for a radical shakeup next year when Jamie Whincup retires from driving and takes over the reins at Triple Eight. But does he have what it takes to be the new Roland Dane?

Supercars
Feb 8, 2021
How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year Prime

How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year

David Reynolds inked what was effectively a lifetime deal with Erebus in 2019 – only to walk out a year later. What went wrong?

Supercars
Dec 18, 2020
Why Supercars now needs a new "human salt harvester" Prime

Why Supercars now needs a new "human salt harvester"

Scott McLaughlin has been a controversial figure in Supercars over the past few years but, as he heads off to a fresh challenge in IndyCar, the Australian tin-top series needs to find someone else to fill his drama-filled boots as the category enters a new era...

Supercars
Nov 3, 2020
Why 2020 isn't McLaughlin's greatest title Prime

Why 2020 isn't McLaughlin's greatest title

Scott McLaughlin was quick to describe his third Supercars title as his best yet. But even though it didn't match the dramatic backstory of his 2018 triumph, there's a good reason for him wanting to control the narrative this time around.

Supercars
Oct 2, 2020
Why a Bathurst finale is risky business for Supercars Prime

Why a Bathurst finale is risky business for Supercars

The Bathurst Grand Final may provide Supercars its greatest spectacle yet – but there's a risk it will force the series to face a hard truth.

Supercars
Sep 4, 2020
Why Scott McLaughlin must become an IndyCar driver Prime

Why Scott McLaughlin must become an IndyCar driver

Scott McLaughlin, two-time and current Supercars champion, should have been making his NTT IndyCar Series debut for Team Penske at the GP of Indianapolis, but the Covid-19 pandemic forced a rescheduling that has put the brakes on his career switch. But David Malsher-Lopez explains why the New Zealander deserves this opportunity as soon as possible.

IndyCar
Jul 4, 2020

Trending Today

Wolff: Delaying 2022 driver choice until winter was a "wind-up"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Wolff: Delaying 2022 driver choice until winter was a "wind-up"

Ferrari removes Mission Winnow logos for EU F1 races
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari removes Mission Winnow logos for EU F1 races

Marquez “cannot imagine” being in Rossi’s current position
MotoGP MotoGP

Marquez “cannot imagine” being in Rossi’s current position

Hendrick drivers lead Cup practice at Nashville
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Hendrick drivers lead Cup practice at Nashville

Hamilton happy to prove ‘myth’ about Mercedes chassis swap wrong
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton happy to prove ‘myth’ about Mercedes chassis swap wrong

German MotoGP: Zarco takes pole from Quartararo, Marquez fifth
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP

German MotoGP: Zarco takes pole from Quartararo, Marquez fifth

Road America IndyCar: Newgarden takes pole with ace strategy
IndyCar IndyCar

Road America IndyCar: Newgarden takes pole with ace strategy

Verstappen: Red Bull didn't expect to be this good at Paul Ricard
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen: Red Bull didn't expect to be this good at Paul Ricard

Latest news

Percat retains Darwin Supercars podium
Supercars Supercars

Percat retains Darwin Supercars podium

Darwin Supercars: Davison sweeps Sunday poles
Supercars Supercars

Darwin Supercars: Davison sweeps Sunday poles

Percat says puncture sparked tyre controversy
Supercars Supercars

Percat says puncture sparked tyre controversy

Pye apologised to De Pasquale for Darwin clash
Supercars Supercars

Pye apologised to De Pasquale for Darwin clash

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.