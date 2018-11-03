Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous
Supercars / Auckland / Breaking news

Penske, Triple Eight await protest decision

shares
comments
Penske, Triple Eight await protest decision
Andrew van Leeuwen
By: Andrew van Leeuwen
29m ago

DJR Team Penske and Triple Eight Race Engineering are waiting for the Supercars stewards to make a final decision on Shane van Gisbergen's controversial Pukekohe race win.

Van Gisbergen escaped penalty for spinning wheels during his second pitstop in yesterday's opening 200-kilometre race, which meant keeping a hard-fought race win and closing the gap to series leader Scott McLaughlin to just two points.

However the Ford team immediately protested the decision, which led to a hearing at the New Zealand circuit this morning.

The hearing itself has now been concluded, with both sides waiting to see whether van Gisbergen or McLaughlin will ultimately be declared the race winner.

As decision is expected later today.

"We’ve spent some time in there, we’ve put our case forward," said DJRTP team manager Ben Croke.

"The stewards have adjourned the hearing and they’re going to come back to us with a result later on.

“We’ll wait and see. We’ve presented a pretty good case. They’ve heard determinations from Michael Masi, DRD, and they will make their decision in due course.”

Read Also:

Triple Eight team manager Mark Dutton added: "The protest wasn’t technically actually against Triple Eight, it was against Michael Masi, the Deputy Race Director and his decision yesterday.

"I was there clearly because it effects our car, to have a say. Everyone had their say and now it’s up to the stewards.

“We think there’s been consistency with how the Deputy Race Director has made his decisions. There’s clear precedence set at Bathurst this year, unfortunately for the car, both precedents happened on car #9 – an early one which was a breach but no penalty required, the same as Shane’s, and then they also had one that did require a penalty.

"All we ask for, everyone up and down pit lane is consistency; I believe there has been consistency in these decisions.”

Next article
Stanaway ready to fight for Supercars future

Previous article

Stanaway ready to fight for Supercars future
Load comments

About this article

Series Supercars
Event Auckland
Drivers Shane van Gisbergen , Scott McLaughlin
Teams Triple Eight Race Engineering , DJR Team Penske
Author Andrew van Leeuwen
Article type Breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

Penske, Triple Eight await protest decision Auckland
Supercars / Breaking news

Penske, Triple Eight await protest decision

29m ago
Vettel: Leclerc and I must work together in 2019 Article
Formula 1

Vettel: Leclerc and I must work together in 2019

Marquez handed hefty grid penalty for blocking Iannone Article
MotoGP

Marquez handed hefty grid penalty for blocking Iannone

Latest videos
Holden's 480 km/h Bathurst Hypercar 02:44
Supercars

Holden's 480 km/h Bathurst Hypercar

Oct 6, 2018
Mount Panorama podium in sight for Supercars brothers 01:30
Supercars

Mount Panorama podium in sight for Supercars brothers

Oct 2, 2018

News in depth
Penske, Triple Eight await protest decision
Supercars

Penske, Triple Eight await protest decision

Stanaway ready to fight for Supercars future
Supercars

Stanaway ready to fight for Supercars future

Van Gisbergen escapes penalty, Penske protests decision
Supercars

Van Gisbergen escapes penalty, Penske protests decision

© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.