Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous
Supercars / Breaking news

Penske hails Supercars programme as a "home run"

shares
comments
Penske hails Supercars programme as a
By:
56m ago

Roger Penske says his team's Supercars programme has been a "home run" in terms of both business development and on-track success.

The American has enjoyed a fruitful four-and-a-bit years of ownership in the Australian series, DJR Team Penske now one of the powerhouse squads in the sport.

Its on-track success includes the a teams' championship win in 2017 and a drivers' title with Scott McLaughlin last season, the Kiwi having kick-started his defence with five wins from six races in 2019.

According to Penske, the benefit of the programme hasn't been limited to silverware. He says the Penske brand has flourished down under since buying into the struggling Dick Johnson Racing team.

"The series has given us our brand," said Penske.

"We talk about our brand being successful down there. It's really helped us with our business. It's exactly one of the reasons we made the investment in Australia and New Zealand.

"With that, obviously the Supercars was an avenue for us.

"We went with Dick Johnson, he was really struggling so we said 'let's go with someone we work with'. Dick has been good and [managing director] Ryan Story has been a really good asset to us.

"And then the success with the cars and with Shell – that introduction to Shell has introduced us to some other people in the industry which has helped us.

"So I would say it's been a home run for us.

"Plus we've had success. It's a great series. You're running twice a weekend, seven or eight guys on each car. You don't have a tractor full of people either.

"The guys are really good workers, and Dick does a good job. It's all he knows and he's a great ambassador for the team. We're not trying to step ahead of him."

Penske took over the struggling DJR team at the end of 2014, as part of a high-profile return to Supercars for Marcos Ambrose.

While the two-time Supercars champion's comeback was short-lived, the re-branded DJR Team Penske outfit continued as a one-car team with Scott Pye for 2015 before expanding to a pair of Fords the following season, after signing Fabian Coulthard.

The team then poached both superstar driver McLaughlin from Garry Rogers Motorsport and superstar engineer Ludo Lacroix from Triple Eight ahead of the 2017 season, almost winning the drivers' title that year before getting the job done in 2018.

Next article
Whincup opens up on Triple Eight ownership impact

Previous article

Whincup opens up on Triple Eight ownership impact
Load comments

About this article

Series Supercars
Drivers Fabian Coulthard , Scott McLaughlin
Teams DJR Team Penske
Author Andrew van Leeuwen
Be first to get
breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

Hamilton disputes floor damage explanation
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton disputes floor damage explanation

7h ago
Vettel thinks Ferrari may have lost top-speed edge Article
Formula 1

Vettel thinks Ferrari may have lost top-speed edge

Ricciardo gets new Renault chassis for Bahrain GP Article
Formula 1

Ricciardo gets new Renault chassis for Bahrain GP

Latest videos
Onboard Daniel Ricciardo and Rick Kelly's Hot Lap 01:11
Supercars

Onboard Daniel Ricciardo and Rick Kelly's Hot Lap

Mar 13, 2019
Mustang takes to track for first time at Supercars Test 02:23
Supercars

Mustang takes to track for first time at Supercars Test

Feb 15, 2019

News in depth
Penske hails Supercars programme as a
Supercars

Penske hails Supercars programme as a "home run"

Whincup opens up on Triple Eight ownership impact
Supercars

Whincup opens up on Triple Eight ownership impact

McLaren boss revives Bathurst 1000 plan
Supercars

McLaren boss revives Bathurst 1000 plan

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.