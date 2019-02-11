Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Supercars / Breaking news

Penske 'realistic' about Mustang debut win chances

shares
comments
Penske 'realistic' about Mustang debut win chances
By:
Feb 11, 2019, 7:16 PM

DJR Team Penske boss Ryan Story says the team will take 'realistic expectations' into the Supercars season-opening Adelaide 500 with the brand new Ford Mustang.

The flagship Ford squad is preparing to renew its tense battle with Holden rivals Triple Eight on the streets of Adelaide in a few short weeks, as it looks to defend the title that Scott McLaughlin won in sensational style last November.

However despite the new-for-2019 Mustang dominating pre-season headlines, DJRTP boss Story is playing down expectations heading into round one.

He's warned that it could take time to get the new Mustang package sorted, and that while victory in Adelaide isn't entirely out of the question, internal expectations are 'realistic' – at least in the short term.

"I think we have to be realistic in terms of managing our expectations," he said.

"It’s a new car, it’s obviously a two-door shape, from a four-door, so it’s going to be a challenge for us to get our head around the aero and what it takes to get the car to work and what we have to do with our set-ups to make sure we’re in the window.

"It’s going to take a bit of time for us to understand the car and get the most out of it, but our expectations are no different to last year, we are going out to win races. We know that we’re up against some pretty strong and pretty extraordinary competition, but we have to continue to work hard and raise the bar and continue to find success. That’s what it’s all about for us.

"I’d certainly never rule [a win in Adelaide] out, but I think we have to be realistic in terms of where we are and what we’re up against.

"We’re not setting lofty ambitions out of the box for ourselves, but certainly on balance for the year we hope to be winning and be successful."

McLaughlin was similarly cool on his chances of a debut win for the Mustang in the South Australian capital, but added that he'll have a better idea of where he's at with the car following this Thursday's pre-season test at Phillip Island.

"I'm going there wanting to win," he said.

"And I don't think it's unrealistic. But we go there trying to make the best of the situation we have.

"If we come out of Phillip Island and we feel comfortable and it feels similar, I'll go to Adelaide with confidence that we could have a good shot.

"We've been fast [in Adelaide] over the years. We won't know officially until Thursday."

Next article
DJR Team Penske boss opens up on 'polarising' Mustang looks

Previous article

DJR Team Penske boss opens up on 'polarising' Mustang looks

Next article

Coulthard hoping for Mustang rear downforce boost

Coulthard hoping for Mustang rear downforce boost
Load comments

About this article

Series Supercars
Drivers Scott McLaughlin
Teams DJR Team Penske
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Red zone: trending stories

Tech verdict: Red Bull cuts Honda no slack with 2019 F1 car Red Bull Launch
Formula 1 / Analysis

Tech verdict: Red Bull cuts Honda no slack with 2019 F1 car

1h ago
First Red Bull-Honda run left Verstappen Article
Formula 1

First Red Bull-Honda run left Verstappen "smiling"

Tech verdict: Mercedes reveals the first 'proper' 2019 car Article
Formula 1

Tech verdict: Mercedes reveals the first 'proper' 2019 car

Latest videos
Penrite Racing 2019 Launch 00:56
Supercars

Penrite Racing 2019 Launch

Feb 10, 2019
Team CoolDrive 2019 Launch 01:30
Supercars

Team CoolDrive 2019 Launch

Feb 7, 2019

News in depth
More Tickford Mustangs revealed ahead of Supercars test
Supercars

More Tickford Mustangs revealed ahead of Supercars test

Lowndes to be inducted into Hall of Fame
Supercars

Lowndes to be inducted into Hall of Fame

New Supercars ECU to debut at Adelaide 500
Supercars

New Supercars ECU to debut at Adelaide 500

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.