Pedals key to Reynolds/Tander enduro combo

Last week announced a shock switch to Grove Racing for the 2023 Supercars enduros after turning down a new contract with Triple Eight.

That means the reigning Bathurst 1000 winner will race a Ford in Supercars for the first time at the Sandown 500 next September.

However who he will share a Grove Mustang with is not yet clear with the team leaving the door open for Tander to partner either Reynolds or Matt Payne.

While part of Tander's deal is to mentor Payne in his rookie season, and there are physical similarities between the pair, partnering Tander with Reynolds is thought to be the likeliest outcome.

With five Bathurst 1000 wins for Tander and one for Reynolds the pair would head into the enduro season as one of the top combos.

And while there is a significant height difference between the two, Tander is confident that the adjustable pedal box in the new Gen3 cars will mean no issues with ergonomics.

When propositioned with the idea that he and Reynolds would be a strong pairing Tander said: "Yeah it is. But there's no rush whatsoever to make any decision on any of that.

"A lot of people have already pencilled me in to share with Matt, given out physical size and that I'll be mentoring him. But that's not necessarily the case.

"You have to remember that with the Gen3 cars you can move the pedal box in a heart beat, so the whole height thing is far less of an issue than it's ever been before. It's more like a GT car now.

"The height thing is not a problem, a lot of people may have dismissed Dave and me teaming up because of our heights. But that's not the case at all.

"We won't make a decision on that any time soon."

Reynolds and Tander have been teammates during Supercars enduros before, both driving Walkinshaw Holdens in 2008, 2009 and 2010.

However at no point were they partnered together in the same car.

Grove Racing, meanwhile, will likely require another new enduro driver alongside Tander in the four-person line-up, with Matt Campbell, who shared with Reynolds at Bathurst this year, expected to focus on his Porsche prototype commitments.