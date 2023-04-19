Parity change for Camaro Supercars

A total of nine Gen3 cars underwent physical Centre of Gravity testing following the recent Australian Grand Prix.

As first revealed by Motorsport.com the testing yielding just a 0.4 degree spread, less than a quarter of what was seen during the last round of physical testing back in 2019.

However the closeness hasn't spared the Camaro from being changed, with Supercars confirming that 4.97 kilograms must be moved to account for a 2.3 millimetre difference compared to the Mustang.

The ballast will be shifted to the bar behind the fuel cell of the Camaro to move the CoG upwards.

"The Technical Working Group has recently conducted testing and measured a CoG (Center of Gravity) difference of 2.3mm between the average of the Gen3 Ford Mustangs and Chevrolet Camaros," said a Supercars spokesperson.

"To address this difference, an adjustment of 4.97 kilograms will be made on the bar just behind the fuel cell of the Chevrolet Camaro.

"This adjustment is in line with previous adjustments made in 2019, when 28 kilograms was added to the roof of the [Gen2] Mustang.

"The adjustment to the Gen3 Camaro will be made in a lower and more rearward position, equal to 1.8 kilograms if placed in the same position as in 2019."

This is one of a number of changes that will be made to the Gen3 cars ahead of next week's Perth SuperSprint.

Teams have also been permitted to make changes to the chassis with additional gusseting allowed where the wishbones attach to the chassis clips.

The idea is to create more strength in that area and transfer damage to the suspension arms rather than the chassis components themselves during crashes.

The move follows the revelation in both Newcastle and Albert Park that the new cars don't repair as well as their predecessors, at least in their original spec.

Another change is the re-routing of the venting for the oil catch can, with vapour thought to have caused the pair of engine fires that rocked the Albert Park round.

The vent will now run to the back of the car rather than simply venting into the engine bay where it could be ignited by hot exhaust hardware.