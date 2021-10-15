Paddle shift move now unlikely for Supercars

The category has been investigating a move to paddles from its traditional sequential stick shift as part of its next-generation cars, which will feature electronic assisted shift.

The plan has been to sample both stick shift and paddles on the two prototypes, the Mustang being built with a stick and the Camaro with paddles.

However Motorsport.com sources have indicated that the likelihood of paddles being used in the race cars is decreasing as the category prepares to change hands in terms of ownership.

It appears TGI Sport/TLA/ARG, which is set to purchase Supercars from Archer Capital, is in favour of keeping a stick-operated shift.

Should that be the case it will be a popular move with both fans and drivers, support for paddles having been few and far between in recent months.

Just last week three-time Supercars champion Scott McLaughlin urged the category to listen to its fans and drop the paddle idea.

Drivers, meanwhile, have been concerned that paddles would make the cars easier to drive and diminish the impact of frantic on-board vision.

The latter issue is further affected by plans to cut out other in-car controls such as anti-roll bar adjustment.

Supercars announced earlier this week that plans to introduced Gen3 mid-way through next season have been scrapped, the new cars set to start racing at the first round in 2023.

The prototypes will be unveiled at Bathurst this December and will feature at most rounds next year during their development.