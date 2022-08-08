Tickets Subscribe
Supercars / Adelaide 500 launch News

O'Keeffe completes PremiAir Bathurst 1000 line-up

PremiAir Racing has named Dylan O'Keeffe as James Golding's co-driver for the 2022 Bathurst 1000.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
O'Keeffe completes PremiAir Bathurst 1000 line-up
Listen to this article

The 24-year-old is set to make his third Great Race start following previous outings with Kelly Racing and Team Sydney, which became PremiAir Racing this season.

He'll be paired with new PremiAir signing Golding who recently replaced Garry Jacobson in the Subway-backed entry.

The Bathurst drive will dovetail with O'Keeffe's TCR Australia and Carrera Cup programmes for the 2022 season.

“I raced this same chassis last year, so it is going to be good to be back with that car with the new team,” said O’Keeffe.

“The Subway PremiAir Racing Supercar looks really good and to be partnering with Jimmy is super exciting as we are good mates, so we get along well.

“I am looking forward to working with him and picking his brain. By the time we get to Bathurst, he will have learnt so much more about the car, and I am looking forward to joining the team and building into Bathurst.

“We will get a good couple of test days under our belt and the Sandown co-driver session will deliver plenty of laps as well. It will be important to get comfortable and back into V8 mode – they are a unique kind of car, and while I am doing a lot of racing in other classes, nothing is quite the same as a Supercar.

"It is definitely good to get back.”

Golding welcomed his former Garry Rogers Motorsport teammate to the line-up.

“I am really excited to be working with Dylan at Bathurst,” he said.

“Dylan and I know each other pretty well from our history at GRM, and I get on with him really well, so that is going to make that part of it much easier as I won’t have to get used to someone else.

“We have driven alongside each other, not in the same car, but we have worked with each other before. He has come on strong with his Porsche racing and TCR stuff he has been doing, so I think he is as good a pick as anyone for the big race.

“I can’t wait to get to Bathurst and to get him in the car and get him comfortable at the test day.”

PremiAir's Bathurst line-up is now complete with Cameron Hill joining Chris Pither in the Coca-Cola-backed entry.

The Bathurst 1000 will take place on October 6-9.

