Ojeda joins MSR for Bathurst 1000

Following a wildcard programme with Walkinshaw Andretti United, Ojeda will join MSR for the Great Race for a second year running.

He'll continue in the same #35 entry that he shared last year with Zane Goddard, the pair having been in contention for a Top 10 before Ojeda crashed out late in the race.

This year Ojeda will be partnered with Todd Hazelwood, who replaced Goddard for the 2022 season.

“I am really looking forward to teaming up with Todd Hazelwood at MSR for what will be my second Bathurst 1000 start with the team,” said Ojeda.

“So far, the team has had an awesome year and hopefully we can add to that in October with a great result.

“The team has made a massive step forward this year which is really good to see. The expansion of personnel and resources available is quite clear, and they are getting the results to show for it which has been really good.

“For me, it is really exciting to obviously be teaming up with them again and I look forward to jumping in the car.”

Ojeda will drive the car today during a test at Queensland Raceway before taking part in the dedicated co-driver session at Sandown next week.

Ojeda completes the MSR Bathurst line-up, with Aaron Seton to share the #34 entry with Jack Le Brocq.

The Bathurst 1000 will take place on October 6-9.