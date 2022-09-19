November date for key Gen3 aero test

Listen to this article

The Ford Mustang and Chevrolet Camaro will undergo what is known as VCAT testing as part of the homologation process before the Gen3 era kicks off next season.

The system has long been used by Supercars to paritise aero and involves fitting the cars with sensors and completing straight line running on an airfield.

The series underwent a soft VCAT process at the Wellcamp Airport in Toowoomba back in June using the Camaro and Mustang prototypes.

While encouraged by the numbers, the process wasn't the official VCAT as the Mustang was fitted with the S550 bodywork.

Supercars had hoped to conduct the official VCAT test this month, however that was always dependant on the global launch of the S650 Mustang.

That only happened late last week, with Ford homologation team Dick Johnson Racing currently in the process of converting the prototype from S550 to S650 spec.

The S650 will then make its public debut at the Bathurst 1000.

Motorsport.com understands that the relatively late launch of the new model means the VCAT test is unlikely to take place until after the Gold Coast 500.

That means it will be November before the bodywork of each car is formally signed off for homologation.

The control chassis for the new car has now been completely signed off which has opened the door for teams to begin their Gen3 builds.

Pace Innovations has already delivered one chassis to Brad Jones Racing while Erebus Motorsport has completed its first chassis using a kit supplied by Pace.

Triple Eight, meanwhile, is well advanced with a number of its chassis builds.

The Ford and Chevrolet V8 engines are currently undergoing development work in the US which is thought to be one of the final stages ahead of homologation.