Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs MULTIVERSE
Download your apps
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs MULTIVERSE
Previous / Percat undergoes pre-season driver coaching
Supercars News

No in-car roll bar adjustment for Gen3 Supercars

Drivers won't have access to an in-car anti-roll bar adjuster when the Gen3 Supercars debut in March.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
No in-car roll bar adjustment for Gen3 Supercars
Listen to this article

Motorsport.com has learned that for at least the first part of this season drivers won't be able to manipulate the front or rear roll bars on the fly.

Roll bar adjustment will instead only be able to be made under the car during pitstops, similar to the system used in GT3 racing.

This is the second time Supercars has moved to stop in-car bar adjustment, the series having considered dropping it for good as part of the early development of the Gen3 rules.

That was part of a push to simplify the cars and cut costs.

However that decision was later reversed amid fears that banning the levers would dampen the theatre of in-car TV footage.

This time, however, the move has to some extent been forced on the series due to the time constraints on the Gen3 builds.

Teams are already facing delays to their testing programmes, with some not expecting to have their Gen3 cars on track until the middle of February – just weeks before the season kicks off in Newcastle.

Supercars has therefore decided to put its focus into car builds and will investigate the introduction of in-car bar adjusters at some point later in the season.

The cable-operated brake bias adjustment will carry over from the old car to the new car, however 'quick change' systems, which allowed pre-programme bias positioning, will be banned.

Motorsport.com understands there is another rule change regarding spare parts in the works.

The Gen3 cars feature front and rear clips, which are bolt-on chassis structures designed to make repairs faster and easier for teams.

Supercars is, however, set to formalise rules that will determine how complete a spare clip can be in terms of what can and can't be attached to it when it sits in the truck or garage during a race weekend.

The Supercars Commission will discuss and decide on the definition of a complete clip before the opening round of the 2023 season.

shares
comments
Percat undergoes pre-season driver coaching
Previous article

Percat undergoes pre-season driver coaching
Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
Percat undergoes pre-season driver coaching
Supercars

Percat undergoes pre-season driver coaching

Slade to make Trans Am debut
Trans-Am

Slade to make Trans Am debut

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Prime
Supercars

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Latest news

Rolex 24: Acura beats Porsche in opening practice at Daytona Roar
IMSA IMSA

Rolex 24: Acura beats Porsche in opening practice at Daytona Roar

Colin Braun set the pace for Acura in the opening official practice session of the reborn GTP era of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship at Daytona.

Alfa Romeo announces launch date for 2023 F1 car
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alfa Romeo announces launch date for 2023 F1 car

Alfa Romeo has become the latest team to announce its launch plans, with its new Formula 1 car to be unveiled on February 7.

WRC Monte Carlo: Ogier in command after masterclass
WRC WRC

WRC Monte Carlo: Ogier in command after masterclass

Sebastien Ogier has opened up a healthy lead over World Rally champion Kalle Rovanpera following a dominant display on Friday at the World Rally Championship curtain raiser in Monte Carlo.

'Evolution' of RFK Racing well underway under Keselowski
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

'Evolution' of RFK Racing well underway under Keselowski

Brad Keselowski’s addition as both driver and part owner at Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing last season was transformative for the organization, evident in everything from facility upgrades to performance on the track.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022 Prime

Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

The season just gone was a memorable one for many of our staff writers, who are fortunate enough to cover motorsport around the world. Here are our picks of the best (and in some cases, most eventful) from 2022.

Formula 1
Dec 31, 2022
Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Prime

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

James Courtney has been around the block in his motorsport career it's fair to say. After a single-seater career cut short, he's won everything there is to win in Supercars. Following a rocky ride recently in the Australian category, he's found a happy hunting ground with Tickford Racing.

Supercars
Oct 21, 2021
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star Prime

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

His decision to leave Brad Jones Racing was the biggest shock of the Australian Supercars silly season so far. But for Nick Percat, it comes as the culmination of a personal journey that has made him into one of the most rounded drivers in the series, now in search of a seat that can make him a champion

Supercars
Sep 17, 2021
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Prime

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

On the face of it, picking an 18-year-old rookie to replace arguably the greatest Supercars driver of all time is a risky move. But as Jamie Whincup takes up a team principal role and hands his car to Broc Feeney, it's one that he is confident will be rewarded in the fullness of time - time which wasn't afforded to Whincup in his early days

Supercars
Sep 1, 2021
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention Prime

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

After his fledgling career was paused by a battle with testicular cancer, Thomas Randle then had to wrestle with finding a drive in Supercars after he got the all-clear. It's been a long road for the Melbourne native but, after two lengthy battles, he's finally got a full-time drive to look forward to

Supercars
Jun 29, 2021
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle Prime

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

With Supercars’ Gen3 era on the horizon, a shift is set to take place – in more ways than one – but, as has become clear in recent weeks, the plan to bin the stick and use paddles with electronic assisted shift has been met with fierce opposition

Supercars
May 24, 2021
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Prime

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Roger Penske's whirlwind Australian Supercars sojourn is over. After six seasons, three drivers' titles, three teams' championships and a Bathurst 1000 crown, The Captain has sold his controlling stake in Dick Johnson Racing back to the squad and walked away from the category.

Supercars
Feb 26, 2021
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Prime

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Supercars' most successful team of the past 15 years is set for a radical shakeup next year when Jamie Whincup retires from driving and takes over the reins at Triple Eight. But does he have what it takes to be the new Roland Dane?

Supercars
Feb 8, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.