No driver attitude issues at Tickford

Tickford Racing boss Tim Edwards says there are no issues regarding the attitude of its star-studded driver line-up, despite a rocky first half of the Supercars season for the Ford outfit.

The Melbourne-based squad has arguably one of the strongest overall driver rosters in the Supercars field, the four cars taken up by 2015 series champion Mark Winterbottom, highly-rated talent Chaz Mostert, and reigning Sandown 500 winners Cam Waters and Richie Stanaway.

However a poor start to the year has made it difficult for the stars to shine, a second place for Winterbottom in Perth still the only podium finish for the team from the 18 races so afr this season.

While there were signs of improvement last time out in Townsville, there were also signs of disharmony between the team and one of its drivers; during Saturday's race an impromptu drifting display from the Kiwi drew the ire of Tickford management and led to a heated radio exchange.

Edwards is convinced that's not indicative of a wider driver attitude problem, though, claiming that the poor form and lack of results has galvanised the entire team, drivers included.

"To be honest, no," said Edwards when asked by Motorsport.com if it was tricky to manage the drivers and their expectations.

"It’s not just the four drivers, you have just as much frustration with the team of mechanics and engineers and manufacturing staff. We’re all in the same bucket, it’s no different to me. We’re all as equally frustrated that we’re not performing as the drivers [are].

"It hasn’t been [a challenge]. One of the positives to come out of this is just how well it’s galvanised the team, how hard they’ve been working. They came back from Darwin, they designed some new parts, they manufactured them, they assembled them and they came in a suitcase [to Townsville]. And that’s a whole group of people who did that, that’s machinists, fabricators, composite guys, sub-assembly guys, the designers who drew it.

"The drivers have seen that. They’re seeing how hard the team are working, they’re not just throwing their arms in the air going, ‘this is shit, isn’t it’, everybody’s really mucking in, working weekends and nights to get us further up the grid.

"I think the drivers have certainly taken encouragement from that, because if they didn’t see that happening, they’ve got every reason to be frustrated. They’re just working as hard as everyone else."

Mostert is currently the best-placed Tickford driver in the Supercars standings in ninth, while Winterbottom is back in 13th, Waters 17th, and Stanaway 26th.