Nissan unveils major backer for new Supercars signing

Nissan Motorsport has unveiled the major backer for new signing Andre Heimgartner's ahead of the 2018 Supercars season opener in Adelaide.

Plus Fitness will back Heimgartner's Altima for his full-time return to the category, as the Kiwi takes over the #7 entry from veteran driving star and Nissan team owner Todd Kelly.

The brand is best known for backing Aaren Russell during stints in Supercars with Erebus and LD Motorsport over the past couple of seasons, with Heimgartner and Russell sharing a Plus Fitness-backed LDM Holden at the long-distance races back in 2016.

“It’s very exciting to have Plus Fitness back on-board for 2018," said Heimgartner.

"I’ve been involved with them over the last three years in various ways, so it’s great to be able to make my return into Supercars with their support.

"I love my fitness so it fits right in.”

Nissan Motorsport has also confirmed that Heimgartner will carry on using Kelly's #7, as expected after he ran the number on an interim livery during the recent all-in test day.

“The car looks great and it’s pretty cool to have Todd’s number,” added Heimgartner.

“To be able to inherit that number is a big responsibility.

"It’s all starting to become real now, but it won’t be 100 per cent real until we drive out of pit lane for the first session in Adelaide.

"I can’t wait to get going.”

De Pasquale livery revealed

Erebus Motorpsort also revealed a new livery this morning, pulling the covers off Anton De Pasquale's Commodore.

The rookie's car will run mostly-black livery very similar to that on teammate David Reynolds' car, but with backing from air-conditioning re-engineers Thermosphere.

“Not only does the car look good, it’s extra special being my [Supercars] debut,” De Pasquale said.



“It’s very exciting to be rolling out for my first main game event this weekend, and it’s fantastic to have the support of Thermosphere.”

The Supercars season kicks off on the streets of Adelaide this Friday.