R
Supercars
The Bend
23 Aug
-
25 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Auckland
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Bathurst
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
Practice 1 in
5 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Surfers Paradise
25 Oct
-
27 Oct
Next event in
20 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Sandown
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Next event in
34 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Newcastle
22 Nov
-
24 Nov
Next event in
48 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Supercars / Bathurst / Breaking news

Nissan Supercar could undergo Bathurst aero tweak

shares
comments
Nissan Supercar could undergo Bathurst aero tweak
By:
Oct 4, 2019, 2:43 AM

The Nissan Altima could undergo a fresh aero tweak ahead of next weekend’s Bathurst 1000.

Motorsport.com understands the change is focussed on the boot area, in a bid to bring the car in line with the Ford Mustang and Holden ZB Commodore in terms of overall downforce.

Supercars could sign off on the change as soon as Friday.

It would be the second aero change in three rounds for the Altima, with the four-car Kelly Racing squad having introduced a new package at The Bend in August.

The Commodore has also undergone recent changes, with a new Gurney flap and front undertray introduced at Pukekohe last month.

The Ford, meanwhile, was stripped of some of its aero before the Perth round in May.

New major backer for Walkinshaw Supercars squad

New major backer for Walkinshaw Supercars squad
Series Supercars
Event Bathurst
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Race hub

Bathurst

Bathurst

10 Oct - 13 Oct
Practice 1 Starts in
5 days
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
Practice 1 Wed 9 Oct
15:55
09:55
Practice 2 Thu 10 Oct
18:45
12:45
Practice 3 Thu 10 Oct
21:50
15:50
Practice 4 Fri 11 Oct
17:05
11:05
Qualifying Fri 11 Oct
22:00
16:00
Shootout Sat 12 Oct
23:05
17:05
Race Sun 13 Oct
17:30
11:30
