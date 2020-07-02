Supercars
Supercars
R
Supercars
Sydney
26 Jun
-
28 Jun
Event finished
R
Supercars
Winton
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
Next event in
14 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Hidden Valley
07 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
35 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Townsville
28 Aug
-
30 Aug
Next event in
56 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Sandown
18 Sep
-
20 Sep
Next event in
77 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Bathurst
08 Oct
-
11 Oct
Next event in
97 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Wanneroo
30 Oct
-
01 Nov
Next event in
119 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Symmons Plains
20 Nov
-
22 Nov
Next event in
140 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Sydney II
11 Dec
-
13 Dec
Next event in
161 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Supercars / Breaking news

Night racing, crowds for Sydney Supercars return

shares
comments
Night racing, crowds for Sydney Supercars return
By:
Jul 2, 2020, 1:09 AM

An unscheduled return to Sydney Motorsport Park for the third Supercars rounds of the season will include night racing and crowds.

Supercars has been forced into an unexpected calendar shuffle thanks to a Queensland border ban on travelling to Victoria amid an ongoing outbreak of COVID-19 cases in Melbourne.

That left Queensland-based teams and drivers facing a 14-day quarantine period had this month's Winton SuperSprint gone ahead.

As expected a second consecutive Sydney Motorsport Park round will fill the Winton void on the July 18-19 weekend.

However, as first reported by Motorsport.com, it won't be a carbon copy of last weekend's resumption of the season. There will be a night racing component to the second leg of the double-header, with the Saturday race to see the debut of SMP's new $16 million lighting system.

That will be followed by a pair of day time races on the Sunday.

The action will take place in front of crowds, too, with Supercars set to release ticketing information, including daily limits, in the coming days.

Darwin was originally meant to be the first event on the schedule to allow fans.

“Following discussions with all government health authorities on the new interstate restrictions, the practicable solution is to go back to Sydney Motorsport Park later this month,” said Supercars CEO Sean Seamer.

“Sydney Motorsport Park was a logical choice as we have a proven track record of completing a safe event there based on what we achieved last week.

“Following NSW state government guidance, we are thrilled that we will be able to accommodate fans each day of the July event.”

Minister for jobs, investment, tourism and Western Sydney Stuart Ayres added: “The fans have been waiting for the adrenaline rush that comes when rubber hits the track and cars fly off the start line of a Championship race.

“The NSW Government has invested in the redevelopment of Sydney Motorsport Park to ensure it remains a favourite among drivers, teams and spectators and we can’t wait to host Supercars in July.

“The NSW Government is a proud supporter of motorsport and Supercars Australia, and it’s fitting that this milestone event will take place at Sydney Motorsport Park.”

There are still a number of details to be confirmed, including whether the races will be held on the short Druitt layout or the same Gardner GP layout that was used last weekend.

Tyres rules, including the potential debut of the mixed compound concept, and support categories are also yet to be confirmed.

A full SMP night event is already locked in as the season finale in mid-December, which means the circuit will host three rounds in one season.

Next article
Quarantine stopping McLaughlin's IndyCar debut

Previous article

Quarantine stopping McLaughlin's IndyCar debut

trending Today

Ocon: "Everything was going against me" for F1 return
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Ocon: "Everything was going against me" for F1 return

First look inside the closed-door Austrian GP paddock
Formula 1 / Formula 1

First look inside the closed-door Austrian GP paddock

McLaren tweaks F1 livery to support diversity campaign
Formula 1 / Formula 1

McLaren tweaks F1 livery to support diversity campaign

Quarantine stopping McLaughlin's IndyCar debut
IndyCar / IndyCar

Quarantine stopping McLaughlin's IndyCar debut

Power determined to avoid becoming ‘desperate’ for wins
IndyCar / IndyCar
10m

Power determined to avoid becoming ‘desperate’ for wins

Red Bull "best prepared" for new F1 season since 2013
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Red Bull "best prepared" for new F1 season since 2013

Triple Eight on the hunt for pace
Supercars / Supercars

Triple Eight on the hunt for pace

Red Bull junior Daruvala eyeing F1 race seat in 2021
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Red Bull junior Daruvala eyeing F1 race seat in 2021

Latest news

Night racing, crowds for Sydney Supercars return
Supercars / Supercars
21m

Night racing, crowds for Sydney Supercars return

Quarantine stopping McLaughlin's IndyCar debut
IndyCar / IndyCar

Quarantine stopping McLaughlin's IndyCar debut

Glock renews calls for Supercars approach in DTM
DTM / DTM

Glock renews calls for Supercars approach in DTM

Second Sydney Supercars race could be under lights
Supercars / Supercars

Second Sydney Supercars race could be under lights

Load comments

About this article

Series Supercars
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Trending

1
Formula 1

Ocon: "Everything was going against me" for F1 return

2
Formula 1

First look inside the closed-door Austrian GP paddock

3
IndyCar

Quarantine stopping McLaughlin's IndyCar debut

4
Formula 1

McLaren tweaks F1 livery to support diversity campaign

5
Formula 1

Red Bull "best prepared" for new F1 season since 2013

Latest videos

Thirsty Camel - Thirsty for a good story with Scott Mclaughlin 02:24
Supercars

Thirsty Camel - Thirsty for a good story with Scott Mclaughlin

Home Base Enhanced: Tickford Racing's upgraded workshop 03:43
Supercars

Home Base Enhanced: Tickford Racing's upgraded workshop

Kelly Racing: Simulators Part 2 07:26
Supercars

Kelly Racing: Simulators Part 2

Erebus begins production of protective equipment for Australian hospitals 23:14
Supercars

Erebus begins production of protective equipment for Australian hospitals

Jamie Whincup's new steering wheel explained 02:05
Supercars

Jamie Whincup's new steering wheel explained

Latest news

Night racing, crowds for Sydney Supercars return
Supercars

Night racing, crowds for Sydney Supercars return

Quarantine stopping McLaughlin's IndyCar debut
IndyCar

Quarantine stopping McLaughlin's IndyCar debut

Glock renews calls for Supercars approach in DTM
DTM

Glock renews calls for Supercars approach in DTM

Second Sydney Supercars race could be under lights
Supercars

Second Sydney Supercars race could be under lights

Winton Supercars round postponed
Supercars

Winton Supercars round postponed

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.