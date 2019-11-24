Supercars
Supercars / Newcastle / Race report

Newcastle Supercars: Whincup wins, Penske seals teams' title

Newcastle Supercars: Whincup wins, Penske seals teams' title
By:
Nov 24, 2019, 7:30 AM

Jamie Whincup rounded out the Supercars season with a comfortable victory over Fabian Coulthard, while DJR Team Penske secured the 2019 teams' championship.

Whincup was untroubled throughout the 95-lap affair, his final winning margin over DJR Team Penske's Coulthard 2.1 seconds.

But even a second race win of the weekend wasn't enough to earn Triple Eight anything beyond bragging rights, the Penske Ford squad sealing the teams' championship. 

Tim Slade, off-contract and likely to be on the way out of Brad Jones Racing, ended a difficult season on a high note with his first podium since Albert Park back in March. 

Whincup made light work of the start, comfortably beating Cam Waters to Turn 1 to settle into the lead.

At the same time teammates Coulthard and Scott McLaughlin effectively went side-by-side through the first corner and up the chute to Turn 2 as they squabbled over third place, a battle for both position and pit priority that Coulthard was able to narrowly win.

Waters didn't spend much of the first stint staring at Whincup's rear wing, the Monster Ford pitting on Lap 5 in search of clean air. 

McLaughlin did likewise 10 laps later, Whincup and Coulthard continuing – separated by around 4s – until the Safety Car made its first appearance of the weekend on Lap 24.

The SC intervention came courtesy of Anton De Pasquale burying his Holden in the wall, the outcome of an unsuccessful attempt to hold off James Courtney on his out-lap. The contact wasn't good news for Courtney either, his WAU Holden left with a puncture.

Things only got worse for the 2010 series champ from there, an unsafe release after pitting for a new tyre resulting in a penalty.

With Whincup and Coulthard both stopping during the SC, Waters and McLaughlin filtered back to the front for the Lap 30 restart. 

Waters, on the oldest rubber in the field, did well to keep McLaughlin behind him until making his second stop on Lap 49, which dumped him back in the pack. 

Whincup and Coulthard made their second stops a lap later, using their fuel advantages from the first stint to reclaim effective control of the race, before McLaughlin pitted again on Lap 51.

The recently-crowned champ emerged on a strategic collision course with Slade and Scott Pye. The former managed to jump McLaughlin with his Lap 52 stop, while the latter came out right on the back of the trio after coming in five laps later.

Out from there was no stopping Whincup across the final stint, the T8 driver avoiding a repeat of Saturday's mistake as he cruised to a 2.1s win over Coulthard.

"I'm really proud of everyone, they fought hard until the end,"said Whincup. 

"We didn't have that much performance at the start of the year, but we chipped away and two wins this weekend for the team gives us confidence going into next year that we can certainly be contenders. 

"It wasn't much of a [title] battle, unfortunately car #17 disappeared up the road a bit, but hopefully we can take it to them next year. Congratulations to Scotty, he did a great a job."

There were no changes behind the top two either, Slade managing to pull clear of McLaughlin to the tune of 1.5s, as Pye ended up a second behind the Shell Mustang.

Chaz Mostert charged past teammate Waters in the final stint to end up sixth in his final appearance for Tickford.

Shane van Gisbergen, who started back in 21st, got past Waters too after a thrilling late battle, the pair finishing seventh and eighth.

Race report:

Cla Driver Car Time Gap
1 Australia Jamie Whincup Holden Commodore ZB    
2 New Zealand Fabian Coulthard Ford Mustang GT 2.124  
3 Australia Tim Slade Holden Commodore ZB 3.802  
4 New Zealand Scott McLaughlin Ford Mustang GT 5.296  
5 Australia Scott Pye Holden Commodore ZB 6.253  
6 Australia Chaz Mostert Ford Mustang GT 11.670  
7 New Zealand Shane van Gisbergen Holden Commodore ZB 18.640  
8 Australia Cameron Waters Ford Mustang GT 19.322  
9 Australia Nick Percat Holden Commodore ZB 19.715  
10 Australia Todd Hazelwood Holden Commodore ZB 23.730  
11 Australia James Courtney Holden Commodore ZB 24.605  
12 New Zealand Andre Heimgartner Nissan Altima 31.782  
13 Australia Will Davison Ford Mustang GT 35.977  
14 Australia Mark Winterbottom Holden Commodore ZB 38.791  
15 New Zealand Richie Stanaway Holden Commodore ZB 40.813  
16 Australia David Reynolds Holden Commodore ZB 42.970  
17 Australia Jack Le Brocq Holden Commodore ZB 50.639  
18 Switzerland Simona de Silvestro Nissan Altima 1'04.210  
19 Australia Rick Kelly Nissan Altima 1'09.660  
20 Australia James Golding Holden Commodore ZB 1 lap  
21 Australia Macauley Jones Holden Commodore ZB 1 lap  
22 Australia Garry Jacobson Nissan Altima 1 lap  
23 Australia Lee Holdsworth Ford Mustang GT 10 laps  
  Australia Anton De Pasquale Holden Commodore ZB    
View full results
About this article

Series Supercars
Event Newcastle
Drivers Jamie Whincup
Teams Triple Eight Race Engineering
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

