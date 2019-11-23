Supercars
Supercars / Newcastle / Qualifying report

Newcastle Supercars: Van Gisbergen turns 10th into pole

shares
comments
Newcastle Supercars: Van Gisbergen turns 10th into pole
By:
Nov 23, 2019, 2:59 AM

Shane van Gisbergen used a stunning Shootout lap to turn 10th in regular qualifying into pole for this afternoon's opening race in Newcastle.

Having only just scraped into the single-lap dash, van Gisbergen went four-tenths faster than his qualifying effort to leave the rest of the Top 10 chasing a 1m10.174s.

It proved to be an unbeatable benchmark, van Gisbergen becoming the first driver to run first in a Shootout and take pole since Garth Tander at Symmons Plains back in 2009.

"The car has been awesome all weekend, just no good on new tyres," said van Gisbergen.

"I was just stoked with that, they did a great job tuning it, getting the tyre fazing better and I just can't believe we went from 10th there to the front. It's critical here."

Van Gisbergen wasn't the only big mover in the Shootout. Having been just eighth quickest in qualifying, Scott McLaughlin secured a front-row start thanks to a 1m10.237s.

“I just stuffed up Turn 11, I just over-slowed it," he said. "But overall our car is so much better [than in qualifying]."

Provisional polesitter Jamie Whincup slipped back to third, the Red Bull Holden driver set to share the second row with Tickford's Cam Waters.

Anton De Pasquale dropped three places with fifth on the grid, followed by Fabian Coulthard and David Reynolds, the latter making up three spots.

James Courtney will start eighth, a lock-up into Turn 11 costly on his lap, with Tim Slade in ninth.

Lee Holdsworth dumped five spots compared to qualifying, a gamble on roaded tyres not paying off for the recently re-signed Tickford ace.

Cla # Driver Time Gap Interval
1 97 New Zealand Shane van Gisbergen 1'10.174    
2 17 New Zealand Scott McLaughlin 1'10.237 0.062 0.062
3 88 Australia Jamie Whincup 1'10.281 0.107 0.044
4 6 Australia Cameron Waters 1'10.329 0.154 0.047
5 99 Australia Anton De Pasquale 1'10.368 0.194 0.039
6 12 New Zealand Fabian Coulthard 1'10.459 0.284 0.090
7 9 Australia David Reynolds 1'10.548 0.373 0.088
8 22 Australia James Courtney 1'10.555 0.380 0.007
9 14 Australia Tim Slade 1'10.782 0.607 0.226
10 5 Australia Lee Holdsworth 1'10.804 0.629 0.022
View full results






Race hub

Newcastle

Newcastle

22 Nov - 24 Nov
Race 1 Starts in
00 Hours
:
55 Minutes
:
53 Seconds
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
Practice 1
Fri 22 Nov
Fri 22 Nov
11:30
11:30
Practice 2
Fri 22 Nov
Fri 22 Nov
15:25
15:25
Qualifying 1
Sat 23 Nov
Sat 23 Nov
10:50
10:50
Shootout 1
Sat 23 Nov
Sat 23 Nov
13:15
13:15
Race 1
Sat 23 Nov
Sat 23 Nov
16:15
16:15
Qualifying 2
Sun 24 Nov
Sun 24 Nov
11:20
11:20
Shootout 2
Sun 24 Nov
Sun 24 Nov
13:20
13:20
Race 2
Sun 24 Nov
Sun 24 Nov
16:15
16:15
