New Mustang Supercar breaks cover

Ford pulled the covers off the new-look Mustang in the Gen3 spec that it will race in Supercars next season.

The unveiling was the first physical look at the S650 Mustang anywhere in the world.

“It is fantastic to be able to show, for the very first time globally, the seventh-generation Mustang in racing form,” said Ford Performance boss Mark Rushbrook.

“The reveal of the Mustang Supercar is the first of many, with Mustang to race in GT3, GT4, NASCAR and NHRA competition globally.

“Mustang has been an iconic brand on and off the track for 58 years and its legend will continue around the world. We always say Mustang was born to race, and that is more true today than ever. The Mustang GT Supercar is ready to race in 2023.”

The new Mustang Supercar will be campaigned by five teams next season, with factory homologation squad Dick Johnson Racing joined by Tickford Racing, Grove Racing, Blanchard Racing Team, and Walkinshaw Andretti United, which is defecting from GM.

Ford legend Dick Johnson will take the car for its first laps around Mount Panorama later today.

“We’re very proud to be showing the world our new Mustang Supercar, and what better place to do it than at the Great Race here at Mount Panorama,” said Andrew Birkic, president and CEO of Ford Australia and New Zealand.

“It’s a special moment to be able to uncover this car in front of passionate Ford fans, alongside all of our Supercars drivers. It’s very fitting that Dick will take the car for its first laps this afternoon. He’s a legend of the sport, and an incredible ambassador for Ford.

“This car looks sensational. It’s loud, it’s fast and we can’t wait to see it hit the track."

Gen3 Ford Mustang GT 1 / 9 Photo by: Ford Performance Gen3 Ford Mustang GT 2 / 9 Photo by: Ford Performance Gen3 Ford Mustang GT 3 / 9 Photo by: Ford Performance Gen3 Ford Mustang GT 4 / 9 Photo by: Ford Performance Gen3 Ford Mustang GT 5 / 9 Photo by: Ford Performance Gen3 Ford Mustang GT 6 / 9 Photo by: Ford Performance Gen3 Ford Mustang GT 7 / 9 Photo by: Ford Performance Gen3 Ford Mustang GT 8 / 9 Photo by: Ford Performance Gen3 Ford Mustang GT 9 / 9 Photo by: Ford Performance