New major backer for Caruso Nissan

Michael Caruso’s Nissan Altima will carry new major backing for the 2018 Supercars season.

Having run as the ‘factory Nissan’ entry for the last few seasons, with the most prominent Nismo signage out of the four Altimas, backing of Caruso’s car will now switch over to Fairfax-owned motoring website Drive.com.au.

That means a wild departure from Caruso’s 2017 look, with black and turquoise the most prominent colours.

Caruso is also set to debut a brand new chassis this season, having been handed the keys to the sole new car built by the team over the break.

Having shook the car down, he’s now set to turn the first laps in anger at the Sydney Motorsport Park test today.

“After a long off-season, the start of the year is always really exciting, I can’t wait to start racing again,” said Caruso.

“All summer I’ve been closely watching the team as they’ve been building me a brand new Nissan to campaign.

“You don’t get a brand new car every year, so it’s great to get to the first track day of the year and show the new colours off to the crowd.”