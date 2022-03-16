Tickets Subscribe
Supercars News

New look for Gen3 Camaro Supercar

The Gen3 Camaro Supercar will sport a new-look Chevrolet Racing livery for the resumption of its testing programme.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
Listen to this article

The sole Chevrolet prototype was dressed in silver and black for its launch at the Bathurst 1000 last December and the series of test days at Queensland Raceway earlier this year.

However a recent pause in the testing programme has prompted a change to the Camaro, which will now sport a matte black livery with gold decals and white Chevrolet Racing branding.

The new look is expected to make its on-track debut during a shakedown at Queensland Raceway tomorrow, before its public debut comes at the Tasmania SuperSprint on February 25-27, where Garth Tander will take passengers for rides across the three days.

“The new black livery design amps up the stealth factor another notch for the Camaro,” said Chris Payne, General Manager of Chevrolet Racing.

“Chevrolet Racing is the new heart for the fans who have followed and celebrated more than 50 years of Holden success in touring car racing."

The demo runs at Symmons Plains will be followed by a proper two-day test at the Tasmanian circuit, the first full-blown hit-out for the cars since they were parked last month to undergo significant chassis changes.

That was in response to issues with discomfort and even leg numbing from taller drivers.

The cars have also been fitted with the same mechanical gear shift system that's in the current cars, which will be carried over to the Gen3 hardware.

The Gen3 Ford Mustang won't take part in tomorrow's shakedown due to a COVID-19 outbreak at homologation team Dick Johnson Racing, which has slowed the preparation of the car.

It is expected to be finished in time for both the demo runs at the Tasmania SuperSprint and the Symmons Plains test that will immediate follow.

The Gen3 testing programme is expected to continue to ramp up next month, with a test at Phillip Island following the Australian Grand Prix.

