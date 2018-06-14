New look for Stanaway Supercar

Richie Stanaway's Tickford Ford will run a new look for the remainder of the Supercars season, with a brand new backer coming into the sport.

The full-time Supercars rookie has been running a makeshift livery so far this season, the primary backing coming from both Tickford itself and Mega Fuels.

However Rabble.club – a digital health and wellness club – will now take over as the main sponsor on the #56 Ford, the deal coming together following Stanaway's season-best ninth place finish at Winton last month.

Mega will continue to have signage on the car, however it will now be limited to the front and rear quarters and under the rear wing.

“To have RABBLE.club on the car is really exciting,” said Stanaway.

“Racing is an innovative sport, and RABBLE brings innovation to health and wellness, so it’s a great partnership and brand to have on board.

“The cool part is we’ll get to put RABBLE to use on the track through its elite sports and athlete management system. I’ll be wearing a device in the car, which transmits data back to the team just like my racecar transmits telemetry, so the crew can see how my body is performing in real time.

" The car itself looks great. I like the simple but sleek livery, it has a bit of a retro feel to it, and it’ll look great on track. I can’t wait to get out there this weekend and hopefully we’ll do the RABBLE.club Racing team proud.”

The new look will be debuted in Darwin tomorrow.