Townsville News

New look for Randle Mustang in Townsville

The covers have come off a fresh look for Thomas Randle's Castrol Supercars Mustang ahead of the Townsville 500.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
The new livery comes as Castrol, the car's major backer, rolls out a global rebrand centred around a new logo.

It's the first time in nearly two decades the brand has updated its signature look.

Randle's Mustang now carries to refreshed logo on an all-new livery that features significantly more white than the livery it has run until this point in the season.

"I think this design embodies Castrol's commitment to pushing boundaries and driving innovation, both on and off the track and I'm excited to be debuting it here at Townsville this weekend," said Randle.

"Castrol has always been synonymous with quality and performance, and the refreshed design truly captures the spirit of their brand.

"I'm honoured to be driving the Castrol Racing Mustang and can't wait to see how the fans respond to the new look."

Jotika Prasad, Castrol's Marketing Director ANZ, added: "The Castrol brand has always been intrinsically linked with motorsport, so it's incredibly exciting to see Castrol's new brand identity represented for the first time anywhere in the world on a
Supercar.

"Castrol's new brand identity is a symbol of our focus on the future, and our commitment to forging new opportunities for growth and success. That ambition and commitment to succeed is something that Castrol shares with Thomas and the entire Tickford team, and we can't wait to continue that pursuit when the new-look #55 Castrol Racing Mustang hits the track [today]."

The new look will hit the track for first practice for the Townsville 500 at 10:10am local time today.

 

