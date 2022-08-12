New Gen3 front end to debut at Sandown

Listen to this article

The Ford Mustang and Chevrolet Camaro are set to run the revised front end for the first time when testing during the Sandown event next weekend.

Following that Supercars is hoping to sign off on the control front clip, which will means chassis makers and teams can build complete chassis.

It was revealed earlier today that Brad Jones Racing will become the first non-homologation team to take delivery of a chassis at Sandown, while kits have already been delivered to Erebus and Walkinshaw Andretti United.

However at this stage the chassis and kits are incomplete, only featuring the rear clip and centre section.

The front clip has undergone significant changes since it appeared in its original guise on the two prototypes.

Initially changes were made to improve the ergonomics for taller drivers after the likes of Shane van Gisbergen complained of leg numbness while in the car.

There has been ongoing tweaking since to refine the workability and improve what will be the category's first full control front suspension package, including the front upright.

An earlier version of the front clip has continued to be used in the car during recent testing in Townsville, at Queensland Raceway and at The Bend, before what is hoped will be the final spec debut at Sandown.

Once approved the flow of full chassis to teams can begin, which will allow them to ramp up their build programmes.

Pace Innovations is providing the majority if the chassis to the field in either built or kit forms, while Triple Eight is building its own chassis.