Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Supercars / Breaking news

New Supercars ECU to debut at Adelaide 500

shares
comments
New Supercars ECU to debut at Adelaide 500
By:
17h ago

A new control ECU will be trailed at tomorrow's all-in Supercars test ahead of its introduction at the season-opening Adelaide 500.

Tested by Jamie Whincup while shaking down his new Commodore chassis last week, the ECU will be made available to all drivers at the all-in pre-season test at Phillip Island.

However it won't be made compulsory until the Adelaide 500, which opens the season on the first weekend in March.

The ECU switch comes as part of a technical shake-up that also includes banning twin-spring dampers in a bid to cut costs.

"There’s a lot of initiatives that have taken place to try and leave some of the labour that the teams are impacted by, and that’s one of them," said DJR Team Penske boss and Supercars Commission member Ryan Story.

"It’s all about trying to ensure there’s closeness in competition and some teams aren’t leaning their engines out too much and those sorts of things.

"It’ll be interesting to see how that plays out.

We’re pretty confident with that. It’s been quite a technical challenge for the category in bringing in those changes and I think that’s been quite telling in terms of the off-season break how much work has gone into that. We’ll see how it plays out.

"It’ll be interesting, but I don’t necessarily think it’ll shake the order up too much."

What could shake up the pecking order, according to Story, is the twin-spring ban.

"I think Erebus will come out of the box really strong, I think they’ve quite famously run [a] linear [spring set-up] and won Bathurst with it a couple of years ago, and damn near won the thing last year with a similar sort of set-up.

"I think it will shake the pecking order up a little bit. It certainly requires a bit less labour on mechanics pressing springs and getting things ready between sessions.

"It’ll be interesting to see how that plays out, but again it’s the same for everyone. We look forward to the challenge and we’ll make that work for us."

Reigning Supercars champion Scott McLaughlin agreed that the spring change could be a 'leveller'.

"The twin spring/linear stuff is a big thing," he said. "It's a big – in some ways – leveller.

"The twin spring was expensive to run and develop. I can understand why they've done it. Definitely for smaller teams, one-car teams, it'll help.

"It'll be interesting. For me that's probably the biggest eye-opener. That's what I'm going to have to get used to as a driver, because traditionally I did love a twin-spring feeling in the car.

"But we did run [linear] in the past and it worked better as well. It's just a matter of getting used to it."

Next article
Gallery: Mostert's 2019 Tickford Mustang

Previous article

Gallery: Mostert's 2019 Tickford Mustang

Next article

Lowndes to be inducted into Hall of Fame

Lowndes to be inducted into Hall of Fame
Load comments

About this article

Series Supercars
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Red zone: trending stories

First Red Bull-Honda run left Verstappen "smiling"
Formula 1 / Breaking news

First Red Bull-Honda run left Verstappen "smiling"

2h ago
Tech verdict: Mercedes reveals the first 'proper' 2019 car Article
Formula 1

Tech verdict: Mercedes reveals the first 'proper' 2019 car

Mercedes unveils its 2019 Formula 1 car Article
Formula 1

Mercedes unveils its 2019 Formula 1 car

Latest videos
Penrite Racing 2019 Launch 00:56
Supercars

Penrite Racing 2019 Launch

Feb 10, 2019
Team CoolDrive 2019 Launch 01:30
Supercars

Team CoolDrive 2019 Launch

Feb 7, 2019

News in depth
Lowndes to be inducted into Hall of Fame
Supercars

Lowndes to be inducted into Hall of Fame

New Supercars ECU to debut at Adelaide 500
Supercars

New Supercars ECU to debut at Adelaide 500

Gallery: Mostert's 2019 Tickford Mustang
Supercars

Gallery: Mostert's 2019 Tickford Mustang

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.