New Commodore Supercar to run V8 engine in 2018

The next generation Holden Commodore Supercar will be powered by the existing V8 engine when it hits the track next season, rather than the twin-turbo V6.

While it was expected to debut with the turbo engine, and become the first model to take advantage of the new Gen2 regulations, Holden Motorsport today confirmed that the Triple Eight-built next-gen Commodore will begin life with V8 power.

Triple Eight will look to run the US-built V6 engine at various events as a ‘wildcard’ next season, before a full roll-out in 2019.

The decision could well mean a larger fleet of new Commodores on the grid next season. As revealed by Motorsport.com, the introduction of the new car and new engine was likely to mean a maximum of three new-model Commodores in 2018, with Triple Eight only ensuring it would have its own cars ready in time for Adelaide next year.

But being able to carry over the existing engine package should help Holden customer teams shift to the new platform quicker, while what Holden describes as a ‘favourable lease’ programme will then assist the introduction of the V6 engine for the 2019 season.

“It is a pragmatic and sensible approach by Holden and Triple Eight Race Engineering in introducing the new Commodore and a twin-turbocharged V6 powered engine to the sport,” said Supercars CEO James Warburton.

“Importantly it is a win for all the current Teams in terms of the simplicity and market relevance for an easy transition to the new Commodore in 2018.

“This phased introduction sets a clear path forward for not only Holden but existing and new manufacturers in the sport.”

It is expected that the new Commodore will undergo its aero evaluation in the fourth quarter of this year.

The first official images of the car have broken cover as well, with the first European-designed Commodore bodyshape underpinning the new model.

The artwork is the handy work of renowned Holden designer Peter Hughes, and has impressed the carmaker’s marketing department.

“What an incredible-looking race car, it carries on the tradition of Commodores looking awesome on and off the track and ushers in a new era for our brand,” Holden’s Executive Director – Marketing Mark Harland said.

“I can’t wait to see it out on the track claiming race wins next year.”