New book to celebrate DJR's 1000 races

The famous Ford team will become the first Supercars team to reach the 1000-race milestone at next week's Bathurst 1000.

To mark the occasion the two DJR Mustangs will sport a tribute livery based on DJR's famous 1998 Shell Helix colours.

DJR has also announced a new hardcover book that will detail its path to 1000 races between 1981 and 2022.

Published by Authentic Collectables, the book will feature around 300 pages and more than 500 photos.

"Officially established in 1980 and entered in their first Australian Touring Car Championship race at Symmons Plains in Tasmania in 1981 where Dick Johnson raced his legendary Tru-Blu XD Falcon, the team has remained a constant in Australia's main game of motorsport ever since," reads Authentic's description of the book.

"In the hearts and minds of a legion of passionate fans, DJR are Australia's Ford team. They have raced a variety of iconic Falcons, Sierras and Mustangs with some of the the biggest names in motorsport behind the wheel, taking out 10 drivers' championships and a horde of race wins, pole positions and podium finishes along the way. And of course, four legendary Bathurst 1000 victories.

"This team has an incredible, enduring history and this book features Hall of Fame racing legend and team founder Dick Johnson, with [author] John Smailes, looking back at the history of the team and the journey from 1981 to 2022 across 1000 championship races."

Pre-orders are available now with the book expected to be available mid-next year.