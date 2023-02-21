Subscribe
New biofuel deal for Supercars

Supercars will switch to a new biofuel blend as part of a new deal with supplier BP.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
New biofuel deal for Supercars
Listen to this article

The series has long used an ethanol blend as its control fuel with the previous-generation cars powered by a BP-branded E85 mix.

The switch to the new Gen3 platform has now prompted the development of a new blend known as E75 which contains more than 80 per cent second generation fuel components.

The expectation of the new blend is that it will produce less carbon than its predecessor while also being more efficient, meaning less fuel use across a race distance.

Its introduction to Supercars comes as part of an extension of BP's deal as the control fuel supplier, with the new blend to debut at the season-opening Newcastle 500 early next month.

“BP E75 Racing Fuel is a new and exclusive, lower carbon race fuel, comprised of more than 80 per cent second generation fuel components – including a unique, advanced bio gasoline – that are sourced from renewable feedstocks, and blended with our existing premium BP Ultimate 98 Unleaded gasoline,” said BP’s Amanda Woollard, VP – Marketing, AsPac.

“BP E75 Racing Fuel has also been specially formulated to help extend the range of the race cars compared to last season’s fuel, which means burning fewer litres of fuel for the same race.

“Supercars, GM and Ford have undertaken an extensive engine performance, durability and range testing program over the past 18 months in Australia and the United States.

“We wanted to ensure BP E75 Racing Fuel met the rigorous quality and performance standards that bp applies to all its products and that’s why we have every confidence we have developed a fuel that performs in the most challenging environment available.

“BP is committed to developing the fuels of the future that meet the needs of our customers as part of our ambition to be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner and to help the world get to net zero.”

Supercars CEO Shane Howard hailed the introduction of the new fuel as an important milestone for the category.

Every race car on the Supercars grid from the start of the 2023 season will utilise the new bp E75 Racing Fuel – which is an exciting step forward for the Championship.

"Supercars has always been committed to being at the forefront of innovation and sustainability, and this transition to a lower carbon fuel product is the next step in our journey towards a more sustainable future," he said.

"This change to a lower carbon fuel product represents a major milestone for Supercars and our fans.

“We're excited to be leading the way in sustainable racing and look forward to the positive impact this will have for our sport."

