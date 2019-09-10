Supercars
Supercars
R
Supercars
Queensland
26 Jul
-
28 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
The Bend
23 Aug
-
25 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Auckland
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
Practice 1 in
2 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Bathurst
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
Next event in
29 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Surfers Paradise
25 Oct
-
27 Oct
Next event in
44 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Sandown
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Next event in
58 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Newcastle
22 Nov
-
24 Nov
Next event in
72 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Supercars / Bathurst / Breaking news

NAPA to back Rossi/Hinchcliffe Bathurst wildcard

shares
comments
NAPA to back Rossi/Hinchcliffe Bathurst wildcard
By:
Sep 10, 2019, 8:39 PM

NAPA Auto Parts will back the Walkinshaw Andretti United Holden that Alexander Rossi and James Hinchcliffe will race at this year's Bathurst 1000.

The two IndyCar stars will team up for a one-off start at the biggest Supercars race of the year, running a third WAU Commodore.

While William Sandbrook and Virgin Australia have already been confirmed as partners, it's now been announced that the major backing will come from NAPA Auto Parts. 

The brand already backs Rossi's Andretti IndyCar programme. 

“With such an iconic connection to Andretti Autosport and Alexander Rossi, it’s fantastic to have NAPA Auto Parts join us for the Bathurst 1000, especially after being able to witness first hand the passion for the brand in the United States this year," said WAU co-team principal Mathew Nilsson.

“Alexander and NAPA Auto Parts have shared some amazing achievements together in the NTT IndyCar Series, and we’re really excited about the opportunity to add to that in Australia, at Bathurst, alongside James Hinchcliffe.

“I’m sure the public are going to love the look of the car, and we cannot wait to show it to everyone in the coming weeks.” 

The pair will kick start their Supercars adventure with a three-day test at Winton between October 1-3.

Practice for the 2019 Bathurst 1000 starts on Thursday October 10.

Alexander Rossi and James Hinchcliffe, Walkinshaw Andretti United

Alexander Rossi and James Hinchcliffe, Walkinshaw Andretti United

Photo by: Walkinshaw Andretti United

 

Next article
Tander reminisces about Holden parity go-slow order

Previous article

Tander reminisces about Holden parity go-slow order
Load comments

About this article

Series Supercars
Event Bathurst
Drivers James Hinchcliffe , Alexander Rossi
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Race hub

Auckland

Auckland

13 Sep - 15 Sep
Practice 1 Starts in
2 days
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
Practice 1 Fri 13 Sep
20:05
12:05
Practice 2 Fri 13 Sep
23:20
15:20
Practice 3 Fri 13 Sep
19:20
11:20
Qualifying 1 Sat 14 Sep
21:55
13:55
Race 1 Sat 14 Sep
00:10
16:10
Qualifying 2 Sat 14 Sep
19:20
11:20
Shootout Sun 15 Sep
21:40
13:40
Race 2 Sun 15 Sep
00:10
16:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Hamilton says he will change the way he races after Monza

2
Formula 1

Leclerc says he was intentionally "on the limit" at Monza

3
Supercars

Tander reminisces about Holden parity go-slow order

4
Formula 1

Verstappen's Rosberg comments made Hamilton "crack up"

5
Formula 1

Binotto explains why Leclerc was "forgiven" after Italian GP

Latest videos

Supercars 2020 calendar revealed 05:40
Supercars

Supercars 2020 calendar revealed

Supercars Mustang hits Virginia International Raceway 01:29
Supercars

Supercars Mustang hits Virginia International Raceway

Bottle-O Tech Talk - Ballast Changes 01:32
Supercars

Bottle-O Tech Talk - Ballast Changes

Supercars Holden rookies set to take on Tasmania 01:33
Supercars

Supercars Holden rookies set to take on Tasmania

Onboard Daniel Ricciardo and Rick Kelly's Hot Lap 01:11
Supercars

Onboard Daniel Ricciardo and Rick Kelly's Hot Lap

Latest news

NAPA to back Rossi/Hinchcliffe Bathurst wildcard
VASC

NAPA to back Rossi/Hinchcliffe Bathurst wildcard

Tander reminisces about Holden parity go-slow order
VASC

Tander reminisces about Holden parity go-slow order

Walkinshaw Supercars squad reveals new look
VASC

Walkinshaw Supercars squad reveals new look

Mobil 1 to replace Mega on Walkinshaw Holdens
VASC

Mobil 1 to replace Mega on Walkinshaw Holdens

BJR unveils Jason Richards tribute livery for Pukekohe
VASC

BJR unveils Jason Richards tribute livery for Pukekohe

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
19 Sep
Tickets
26 Sep
Tickets
10 Oct
Tickets
24 Oct
Tickets
31 Oct
Tickets
14 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

Motorsport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.