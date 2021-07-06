Tickets Subscribe
Previous / Townsville double-header announcement looming
Supercars News

Mustangs, ZBs to join Super2 in 2023

By:

The current-spec Ford Mustang and ZB Holden Commodores will join the Super2 grid in 2023, Supercars has confirmed.

Mustangs, ZBs to join Super2 in 2023

The Aussie series looked at allowing the Gen2 cars to shift down next season alongside the Car of the Future hardware that currently competes in the second-tier.

However, with Gen3 now not set to be introduced until next August, the decision was made to stick with COTF cars in Super2 next season.

For 2023 the Gen2 and COTF cars will share a single grid, but will compete in separate classes.

"This is an exciting development for the Dunlop Super2 Series," category Head of Motorsport Adrian Burgess said.

"Following the introduction of Gen3 to the Repco Supercars Championship, a number of Super2 teams will commit to ZB Commodores and Ford Mustangs immediately, while others will remain committed to current programmes.

"The primary focus for us is around the driver pathway, a commitment which [series sponsor] Dunlop shares. This combined category gives drivers the opportunity to become more familiar with how to race Supercars."

Super2 category representative Amin Chahda added: "Allowing the competitors to run different vehicles side by side while competing for different trophies, will ensure the competition remains a key part of the pathway for Supercars.

"This will support a number of teams currently in the category to continue developing their programmes without the expense of upgrading."

The 2021 Super2 season continues this weekend in Townsville.

