Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Supercars / Breaking news

Supercars Mustang rear wing altered for 2020

shares
comments
Supercars Mustang rear wing altered for 2020
By:
Jan 23, 2020, 8:22 AM

The Ford Mustang rear wing will be lowered and moved forward as part of the new-look 2020 Supercars aero package.

In a bid to avoid last year's parity drama, as well as reduce rising downforce numbers, the category went through two rounds of its VCAT (Vehicle Control Aerodynamic Testing) homologation process over December and January.

Motorsport.com can reveal a key outcome from the re-homologation is that the Mustang's prominent rear wing has been moved 90 millimetres forward and lowered by 50 mm.

The large rear wing endplates will be roughly the same size as 2019. 

The positioning of the rear wing on the Holden Commodore will remain unchanged.

Both cars will be limited to the same rear wing angles, with a 13-degree maximum and a seven-degree minimum. 

The Gurney flaps will be identical across the two cars, measuring 13 mm on the wing plane and the 10 mm on the boot.

The front diffusers will be significantly shallower on both cars as well, while the Holden will be able to run a longer undertray.

Another change at the front is centred on the Mustang's front bar, which will have a rounder profile on the outside of the brake cooling ducts. 

The aero changes are not just expected to ensure parity between the two homologated models, but also reduce downforce by around 12 per cent compared to last season.

The new packages will make their track debut at the all-in pre-season test at The Bend on February 18

Next article
Team 18 unveils expanded engineering team

Previous article

Team 18 unveils expanded engineering team
Load comments

About this article

Series Supercars
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Trending

1
Supercars

Supercars Mustang rear wing altered for 2020

31m
2
Formula 1

Honda 2020 gains will leave Red Bull with "no more excuses"

3
Formula 1

Ocon signing creates "another dynamic" at Renault

4
World Superbike

Haslam tops first day of WSBK test on new Honda

5
Formula 1

Date announced for season 2 of 'Drive to Survive'

Latest videos

Erebus Supercars documentary trailer 05:31
Supercars

Erebus Supercars documentary trailer

Tickford Racing: Supercheap Auto Sandown 500 livery reveal 01:39
Supercars

Tickford Racing: Supercheap Auto Sandown 500 livery reveal

Emotional Garry Rogers addresses staff about Supercars exit 07:17
Supercars

Emotional Garry Rogers addresses staff about Supercars exit

Supercars' unsuccessful Bathurst event pitch 03:09
Supercars

Supercars' unsuccessful Bathurst event pitch

Boost Mobile Kostecki Brothers Racing: Supercar V Drone 02:02
Supercars

Boost Mobile Kostecki Brothers Racing: Supercar V Drone

Latest news

Supercars Mustang rear wing altered for 2020
VASC

Supercars Mustang rear wing altered for 2020

Team 18 unveils expanded engineering team
VASC

Team 18 unveils expanded engineering team

Is WAU's rookie Supercars signing the real deal?
VASC

Is WAU's rookie Supercars signing the real deal?

Fullwood completes 2020 Walkinshaw line-up
VASC

Fullwood completes 2020 Walkinshaw line-up

Red Bull Holden 2020 Supercars livery unveiled
VASC

Red Bull Holden 2020 Supercars livery unveiled

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
12 Mar
Tickets
19 Mar
Tickets
2 Apr
Tickets
16 Apr
Tickets
30 Apr
Tickets
7 May
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.