Kelly joins Winton Supercars test
Supercars News

Mustang Gen3 Supercars chassis unveiled

By:

The covers have come off the chassis for the prototype Gen3 Supercars Ford Mustang.

Mustang Gen3 Supercars chassis unveiled

The frame has been designed and built by renowned chassis specialists Pace Innovations, which has effectively been the control chassis supplier throughout the Car of the Future era.

This particular chassis will now head to Ford homologation squad Dick Johnson Racing where it will be turned into the prototype Gen3 Ford Mustang.

It's the second lot of bar work to break cover, following last month's unveiling of the Triple Eight chassis that will underpin the prototype Chevrolet Camaro.

Both Gen3 chassis are lower to better suit two-door body shapes and feature removable front and rear sections for faster repair, a more central driving position, and a roof hatch to allow better access to medical crews.

“We’re very pleased that the second chassis is now completed and ready to begin the next phase of development with the Ford homologation team,” said Supercars CEO Sean Seamer.

“I'd like to thank the crew who have put in thousands of hours to reach this point, particularly the staff at Pace who have a history of international success.”

DJR chairman and CEO Ryan Story added: “Pace Innovations has been the chassis supplier to the Shell V-Power Racing Team since 2012 and together we have won three Drivers’ and three Teams’ championships since that time.

“They are an excellent partner with enormous experience and expertise; a perfect fit as we reach this important milestone being the completion of the prototype Gen3 Supercar chassis for the Ford Mustang GT.”

The Gen3 project has been shrouded in controversy in recent weeks, as unrest from teams over the timelines for a 2022 introduction peaked at recent round at The Bend.

That led to a crisis meeting last Tuesday at which it was agreed to press on for a 2022 introduction of the rules, but with the caveat of 'regular reviews' of the timeline.

As first flagged by Motorsport.com, a sensational mid-year introduction of the new regulations is one of the options.

Should the new rules be introduced in 2022 as planned, this chassis will underpin the first of two new Mustangs in as many years.

The latest version of the famous Ford muscle car, the S650, is due next year and would likely join the Supercars grid in 2023.

Pace Innovations Gen3 prototype Ford Mustang Supercars chassis

Pace Innovations Gen3 prototype Ford Mustang Supercars chassis
1/25

Photo by: Supercars

Pace Innovations Gen3 prototype Ford Mustang Supercars chassis

Pace Innovations Gen3 prototype Ford Mustang Supercars chassis
2/25

Photo by: Supercars

Pace Innovations Gen3 prototype Ford Mustang Supercars chassis

Pace Innovations Gen3 prototype Ford Mustang Supercars chassis
3/25

Photo by: Supercars

Pace Innovations Gen3 prototype Ford Mustang Supercars chassis

Pace Innovations Gen3 prototype Ford Mustang Supercars chassis
4/25

Photo by: Supercars

Pace Innovations Gen3 prototype Ford Mustang Supercars chassis

Pace Innovations Gen3 prototype Ford Mustang Supercars chassis
5/25

Photo by: Supercars

Pace Innovations Gen3 prototype Ford Mustang Supercars chassis

Pace Innovations Gen3 prototype Ford Mustang Supercars chassis
6/25

Photo by: Supercars

Pace Innovations Gen3 prototype Ford Mustang Supercars chassis

Pace Innovations Gen3 prototype Ford Mustang Supercars chassis
7/25

Photo by: Supercars

Pace Innovations Gen3 prototype Ford Mustang Supercars chassis

Pace Innovations Gen3 prototype Ford Mustang Supercars chassis
8/25

Photo by: Supercars

Pace Innovations Gen3 prototype Ford Mustang Supercars chassis

Pace Innovations Gen3 prototype Ford Mustang Supercars chassis
9/25

Photo by: Supercars

Pace Innovations Gen3 prototype Ford Mustang Supercars chassis

Pace Innovations Gen3 prototype Ford Mustang Supercars chassis
10/25

Photo by: Supercars

Pace Innovations Gen3 prototype Ford Mustang Supercars chassis

Pace Innovations Gen3 prototype Ford Mustang Supercars chassis
11/25

Photo by: Supercars

Pace Innovations Gen3 prototype Ford Mustang Supercars chassis

Pace Innovations Gen3 prototype Ford Mustang Supercars chassis
12/25

Photo by: Supercars

Pace Innovations Gen3 prototype Ford Mustang Supercars chassis

Pace Innovations Gen3 prototype Ford Mustang Supercars chassis
13/25

Photo by: Supercars

Pace Innovations Gen3 prototype Ford Mustang Supercars chassis

Pace Innovations Gen3 prototype Ford Mustang Supercars chassis
14/25

Photo by: Supercars

Pace Innovations Gen3 prototype Ford Mustang Supercars chassis

Pace Innovations Gen3 prototype Ford Mustang Supercars chassis
15/25

Photo by: Supercars

Pace Innovations Gen3 prototype Ford Mustang Supercars chassis

Pace Innovations Gen3 prototype Ford Mustang Supercars chassis
16/25

Photo by: Supercars

Pace Innovations Gen3 prototype Ford Mustang Supercars chassis

Pace Innovations Gen3 prototype Ford Mustang Supercars chassis
17/25

Photo by: Supercars

Pace Innovations Gen3 prototype Ford Mustang Supercars chassis

Pace Innovations Gen3 prototype Ford Mustang Supercars chassis
18/25

Photo by: Supercars

Pace Innovations Gen3 prototype Ford Mustang Supercars chassis

Pace Innovations Gen3 prototype Ford Mustang Supercars chassis
19/25

Photo by: Supercars

Pace Innovations Gen3 prototype Ford Mustang Supercars chassis

Pace Innovations Gen3 prototype Ford Mustang Supercars chassis
20/25

Photo by: Supercars

Pace Innovations Gen3 prototype Ford Mustang Supercars chassis

Pace Innovations Gen3 prototype Ford Mustang Supercars chassis
21/25

Photo by: Supercars

Pace Innovations Gen3 prototype Ford Mustang Supercars chassis

Pace Innovations Gen3 prototype Ford Mustang Supercars chassis
22/25

Photo by: Supercars

Pace Innovations Gen3 prototype Ford Mustang Supercars chassis

Pace Innovations Gen3 prototype Ford Mustang Supercars chassis
23/25

Photo by: Supercars

Pace Innovations Gen3 prototype Ford Mustang Supercars chassis

Pace Innovations Gen3 prototype Ford Mustang Supercars chassis
24/25

Photo by: Supercars

Pace Innovations Gen3 prototype Ford Mustang Supercars chassis

Pace Innovations Gen3 prototype Ford Mustang Supercars chassis
25/25

Photo by: Supercars

Kelly joins Winton Supercars test

Previous article

Kelly joins Winton Supercars test
About this article

Series Supercars
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
Kelly joins Winton Supercars test
Supercars

Kelly joins Winton Supercars test

DJR Supercars to offer test for Formula Ford winner
Video Inside
Supercars

DJR Supercars to offer test for Formula Ford winner

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Prime
Supercars

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Prime

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Roger Penske's whirlwind Australian Supercars sojourn is over. After six seasons, three drivers' titles, three teams' championships and a Bathurst 1000 crown, The Captain has sold his controlling stake in Dick Johnson Racing back to the squad and walked away from the category.

Supercars
Feb 26, 2021
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Prime

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Supercars' most successful team of the past 15 years is set for a radical shakeup next year when Jamie Whincup retires from driving and takes over the reins at Triple Eight. But does he have what it takes to be the new Roland Dane?

Supercars
Feb 8, 2021
How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year Prime

How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year

David Reynolds inked what was effectively a lifetime deal with Erebus in 2019 – only to walk out a year later. What went wrong?

Supercars
Dec 18, 2020
Why Supercars now needs a new "human salt harvester" Prime

Why Supercars now needs a new "human salt harvester"

Scott McLaughlin has been a controversial figure in Supercars over the past few years but, as he heads off to a fresh challenge in IndyCar, the Australian tin-top series needs to find someone else to fill his drama-filled boots as the category enters a new era...

Supercars
Nov 3, 2020
Why 2020 isn't McLaughlin's greatest title Prime

Why 2020 isn't McLaughlin's greatest title

Scott McLaughlin was quick to describe his third Supercars title as his best yet. But even though it didn't match the dramatic backstory of his 2018 triumph, there's a good reason for him wanting to control the narrative this time around.

Supercars
Oct 2, 2020
Why a Bathurst finale is risky business for Supercars Prime

Why a Bathurst finale is risky business for Supercars

The Bathurst Grand Final may provide Supercars its greatest spectacle yet – but there's a risk it will force the series to face a hard truth.

Supercars
Sep 4, 2020
Why Scott McLaughlin must become an IndyCar driver Prime

Why Scott McLaughlin must become an IndyCar driver

Scott McLaughlin, two-time and current Supercars champion, should have been making his NTT IndyCar Series debut for Team Penske at the GP of Indianapolis, but the Covid-19 pandemic forced a rescheduling that has put the brakes on his career switch. But David Malsher-Lopez explains why the New Zealander deserves this opportunity as soon as possible.

IndyCar
Jul 4, 2020
Tickford's 10-year wait for James Courtney Prime

Tickford's 10-year wait for James Courtney

When the Supercars season resumes James Courtney will be a Tickford Racing driver – but it's not the first time the star driver has flirted with the famous Ford squad.

Supercars
May 19, 2020

Trending Today

Brad Keselowski could become the next owner/driver in NASCAR
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Brad Keselowski could become the next owner/driver in NASCAR

Perez "delighted" with Helmut Marko's honesty
Formula 1 Formula 1

Perez "delighted" with Helmut Marko's honesty

The pay TV vs free-to-air conflict at the heart of modern F1
Formula 1 Formula 1

The pay TV vs free-to-air conflict at the heart of modern F1

Indy 500: Former winners dominate first day of practice
IndyCar IndyCar

Indy 500: Former winners dominate first day of practice

Indy 500: Rahal leads Dixon in opening practice
IndyCar IndyCar

Indy 500: Rahal leads Dixon in opening practice

Ricciardo: Monaco GP will feel "a little empty" this year
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ricciardo: Monaco GP will feel "a little empty" this year

IndyCar aces OK with aero tweaks, unsure on engine battle
IndyCar IndyCar

IndyCar aces OK with aero tweaks, unsure on engine battle

BMW has made "big step" in top speed with 2021 WSBK bike
World Superbike World Superbike

BMW has made "big step" in top speed with 2021 WSBK bike

Latest news

Mustang Gen3 Supercars chassis unveiled
Supercars

Mustang Gen3 Supercars chassis unveiled

Kelly joins Winton Supercars test
Supercars

Kelly joins Winton Supercars test

DJR Supercars to offer test for Formula Ford winner
Video Inside
Supercars

DJR Supercars to offer test for Formula Ford winner

Supercars backer addresses wildcard rumour
Supercars

Supercars backer addresses wildcard rumour

