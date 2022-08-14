Tickets Subscribe
New Gen3 front end to debut at Sandown
Supercars News

Murphy/Stanaway Bathurst 1000 livery unveiled

The covers have come off the Boost Mobile-backed wildcard entry that Greg Murphy and Richie Stanaway will race at the Bathurst 1000 this year.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
Murphy/Stanaway Bathurst 1000 livery unveiled
The Kiwis are set to finally team up in a one-off, Erebus Motorsport run entry at this year's Great Race after plans for a wildcard last year were scuppered by border restrictions.

A striking orange and black livery was unveiled at Erebus' open day in Melbourne on Sunday, complete with silver ferns to give the look a New Zealand touch.

"It looks awesome," said four-time Great Race winner Murphy.

"It’s very different to what we had last year but I knew that it would change, and the print underneath looks awesome.

“The inclusion of the silver fern is a nice touch and I’m sure it’s not only appreciated by us but will also be appreciated by the Kiwi fans.

“Today’s open day is a great opportunity for us to not only see the fans and showcase our new livery, but to reward everyone who has been behind this concept from the start.

“Today is part of the journey really, it’s all been fan-driven from the very start, and we are very humbled by the support.”

Stanaway, meanwhile, said he was looking forward to getting back in the car for their second dedicated test session at Winton this Tuesday.

“I think the livery looks great and it’s awesome that we’ve been able to show it off for the first time to our supporters in real life,” Stanaway said.

“I’m feeling really good heading into the next test day after what was a successful first test in June.

“Hopefully we can build on that and get straight into more advanced work after our first test was used to try and familiarise ourselves with the car. I’m looking forward to it."

The Murphy/Stanaway entry will be one of at least three wildcard entries in the Bathurst 1000 field this year.

Triple Eight will field a one-off entry for Craig Lowndes and Declan Fraser while Matt Chahda and Jaylan Robotham will drive a Matt Chahda Motorsport entry.

A fourth wildcard run by Anderson Motorsport could also make an appearance a the Great Race, although the status of the entry is unknown after Michael Anderson's Superlicence was revoked.

