Subscribe
Previous / Triple Eight postpones Gen3 test Next / First Walkinshaw Ford Mustang revealed
Supercars News

MSR unveils 2023 Camaro Supercars

Matt Stone Racing has unveiled its pair of new Chevrolet Camaros ahead of the 2023 Supercars season.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
MSR unveils 2023 Camaro Supercars
Listen to this article

The Gold Coast-based squad will field matching Gen3 Camaros for Jack Le Brocq, who is heading into his second season as an MSR driver, and rookie signing Cam Hill.

The cars will carry over the orange and black Truck Assist look from last year, although with a lot more orange, while there is also significant signage from SupaGlass, which backed Hill in Super2 last year.

“Truck Assist is a young brand with a huge market share in their space already,” said team owner Matt Stone.

“Our partnership works because we share values, ambition grows, and our target markets are so intertwined.

“The way Truck Assist goes about its business is also in line with how we like to operate at MSR – they know the value of hard work and professionalism but there’s also a sense of fun within the brand.

“We’re really hopeful that the livery on our brand new Gen3 Camaros showcases this in 2023 and, together with Truck Assist and our other hugely supportive partners, we’re looking forward to seeing just what we can do together this season.”

As part of the launch MSR also confirmed its engineering line-up, with Jack Belotti continuing as Le Brocq's race engineer, while Paul Forgie joins as Hill's race engineer.

Forgie has history with the Stone family, having engineered Marcos Ambrose to Supercars titles in 2003 and 2004 at Stone Brothers Racing, run by Matt Stone's father and uncle.

“Our engineering team has a brilliant balance this season of passion, experience, youth and enthusiasm," added Stone.

“The guys have been working hard while the Gen3 build has been happening and we’re really excited to see how we can draw on the collective talents of the team as we embark on what is going to be an exciting year.”

MSR shook down its first Gen3 Camaro at Queensland Raceway last Tuesday before postponing a second shakedown on the Thursday.

Instead the testing programme was meant to continue tomorrow, however that too has been postponed due to weather and will instead happen on Thursday.

 

shares
comments

Triple Eight postpones Gen3 test

First Walkinshaw Ford Mustang revealed

Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
Tickford locks in 2023 engineering line-up

Tickford locks in 2023 engineering line-up

Supercars

Tickford locks in 2023 engineers Tickford locks in 2023 engineering line-up

Mostert WAU Mustang livery unveiled

Mostert WAU Mustang livery unveiled

Supercars

Mostert WAU Mustang livery unveiled Mostert WAU Mustang livery unveiled

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Prime
Prime
Supercars

How Courtney found his dream match Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Jack Le Brocq More from
Jack Le Brocq
Slade, MSR drivers for next Gen3 test

Slade, MSR drivers for next Gen3 test

Supercars
The Bend

Slade, MSR drivers for Gen3 test Slade, MSR drivers for next Gen3 test

Seton lands Bathurst 1000 drive

Seton lands Bathurst 1000 drive

Supercars

Seton lands Bathurst 1000 drive Seton lands Bathurst 1000 drive

MSR commits to GM after Ford snub

MSR commits to GM after Ford snub

Supercars

MSR commits to GM after Ford snub MSR commits to GM after Ford snub

Matt Stone Racing More from
Matt Stone Racing
Supercars teams alter Gen3 testing plans

Supercars teams alter Gen3 testing plans

Supercars

Supercars teams alter Gen3 plans Supercars teams alter Gen3 testing plans

MSR fined $5000 for flying water canister

MSR fined $5000 for flying water canister

Supercars
Adelaide

MSR fined $5000 for pitstop incident MSR fined $5000 for flying water canister

Hill confirmed at MSR for 2023 Supercars

Hill confirmed at MSR for 2023 Supercars

Supercars

Hill confirmed at MSR for 2023 Hill confirmed at MSR for 2023 Supercars

Latest news

Grosjean leads Andretti 1-2 in first day of Sebring test

Grosjean leads Andretti 1-2 in first day of Sebring test

IndyCar

Grosjean leads Andretti 1-2 in first day of Sebring test Grosjean leads Andretti 1-2 in first day of Sebring test

NASCAR releases 42-car entry list for the Daytona 500

NASCAR releases 42-car entry list for the Daytona 500

NAS NASCAR Cup

NASCAR releases 42-car entry list for the Daytona 500 NASCAR releases 42-car entry list for the Daytona 500

Alonso expects ‘difficult races’ to start with at Aston Martin in F1

Alonso expects ‘difficult races’ to start with at Aston Martin in F1

Formula 1

Alonso expects ‘difficult races’ to start with at Aston Martin in F1 Alonso expects ‘difficult races’ to start with at Aston Martin in F1

Tickford locks in 2023 engineering line-up

Tickford locks in 2023 engineering line-up

SUPC Supercars

Tickford locks in 2023 engineering line-up Tickford locks in 2023 engineering line-up

Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Our most memorable moments of 2022 Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

How Courtney found his dream match Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

Why a teenager is replacing the GOAT Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

Randle reflects on cancer fight How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

Supercars' paddle problem explained How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

Can DJR still be a Supercars force? Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

Can Whincup be a ruthless team boss? Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.